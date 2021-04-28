9 preppy polo knits that are perfect for breezy but bright days

From outdoor sports to today’s Zoom-call staple, the polo knit has seen quite the evolution. Originally designed as an athletic uniform, its current iteration (think colourful stripes and bejewelled buttons) has morphed into a hallmark for waist-up dressing. Whether a cool crochet creation or straight-up old school homage, the memo is clear: virtual is visual. Be seen in these nine notice-me knits.
Uterqüe, €89
Brown Thomas, €720
Matches Fashion, €300
Net-a-Porter, €650
Fred Perry, €180
Zara, €29.95
Net-a-Porter, €180
The Outnet, was €461; now €207
Sandro, €175
- PIQUE GLAM: Pair your brightest pique collar-polo with a sequin skirt and kitten heels.
- WEEKEND VIBES: Take your polo shirt offline with straight leg jeans and easy mules for low-key Saturday dressing.
- HEY, SAILOR: We love French brand Sandro’s new twist on an old favourite: teal Breton stripes and a razor-sharp collar.
- HYBRID WORK: Reinvent workwear with a polo shirt, denim midi skirt, loafers, and an oversized blazer.