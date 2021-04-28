9 preppy polo knits that are perfect for breezy but bright days

Be seen in these nine notice-me knits
Think colourful stripes and bejewelled buttons for this preppy trend

Wed, 28 Apr, 2021 - 06:00
Annmarie O’Connor

From outdoor sports to today’s Zoom-call staple, the polo knit has seen quite the evolution. Originally designed as an athletic uniform, its current iteration (think colourful stripes and bejewelled buttons) has morphed into a hallmark for waist-up dressing. Whether a cool crochet creation or straight-up old school homage, the memo is clear: virtual is visual. Be seen in these nine notice-me knits.

Striped polo sweater

Striped polo sweater, Uterqüe, €89

Miu Miu striped polo top

Brown Thomas, €720

adidas x Wales Bonner ‘Rock’ crochet-collar twill overshirt

Matches Fashion, €300

Missoni striped ribbed-knit top

Net-a-Porter, €650

Akane Utsunomiya knit polo shirt

Akane Utsunomiya knit polo shirt, Fred Perry, €180

Knit polo shirt with rhinestone buttons

Zara, €25,95

Remain Birger Christensen ‘Joy’ striped ribbed-knit polo shirt

Net-a-Porter, €180

M Missoni metallic crochet-knit polo shirt

The Outnet, was €461; now €207

Sailor-striped wool sweater

Sandro, €175

STYLE NOTES:

  • PIQUE GLAM: Pair your brightest pique collar-polo with a sequin skirt and kitten heels.
  • WEEKEND VIBES: Take your polo shirt offline with straight leg jeans and easy mules for low-key Saturday dressing.
  • HEY, SAILOR: We love French brand Sandro’s new twist on an old favourite: teal Breton stripes and a razor-sharp collar.
  • HYBRID WORK: Reinvent workwear with a polo shirt, denim midi skirt, loafers, and an oversized blazer.

Family Notices