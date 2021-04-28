9 preppy polo knits that are perfect for breezy but bright days

From outdoor sports to today’s Zoom-call staple, the polo knit has seen quite the evolution. Originally designed as an athletic uniform, its current iteration (think colourful stripes and bejewelled buttons) has morphed into a hallmark for waist-up dressing. Whether a cool crochet creation or straight-up old school homage, the memo is clear: virtual is visual. Be seen in these nine notice-me knits.

Striped polo sweater