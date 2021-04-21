12 season-free staples to add to your capsule wardrobe

These classic pieces won't go out of style
Basic training: there something satisfying about a simpler wardrobe

Wed, 21 Apr, 2021 - 06:00
Annmarie O’Connor

Although the prospect of brighter days may seduce us with frippery: there’s something inherently satisfying about getting back to basics. Quiet countenance notwithstanding, a tailored jacket, versatile bag, or wear-anywhere jeans are, in fact, the underpinnings of true desire. On that note, we’ve found twelve season-free staples you’re bound to love. Prepare to click to cart.

Button-front polo knit, €149; zip-front linen cami dress, €179; ‘Bibi’ crossbody bag, €169

Whistles 

Raey unisex faded wide-leg jeans

Theory belted shirt

Iris & Ink ‘Emma’ belted cotton-twill jumpsuit

Weekend Max Mara ‘Aereo’ top

Swing trench coat, €515; lofty cashmere silk box cardigan, €345; adjustable waist slim barrel leg jeans, €240; leather slip-on trainer, €270 

Raey sleeveless patch-pocket cotton-blend jacket

Weekend Max Mara cognac culottes

‘Kennie’ leather footbed sandals

‘Linden’ leather tie-handle leather bag

Long nylon anorak

Italian check open-front blazer

STYLE NOTES:

  • VESTED INTERESTS: Wear a gilet belted and bare-armed with loose trousers now or over a cashmere knit later. Tall? Remove the belt and layer beneath a shorter blazer for length.
  • ONE-AND-DONE: Indulge in the cognitive ease with a jumpsuit. Wear now with rolled hems and cuffs and strappy sandals or later with a roll neck, fancy flats and blazer.
  • TOP OF THE CROPS: Not a fan of shorts? Wear leather culottes now with a Breton top and box-fresh sneakers or later with knee boots and a chunky knit.

Family Notices