And the Oscar goes to: Research shows the style of dress most likely to be worn by winners

The style of dress worn by an Academy Award nominee has no effect on whether they win or not, but an in-depth analysis of the past 25 years of red carpets at the annual ceremony indicates a theme among the winners.
It seems those born with the greatest acting skills may also share a strong sense of style, according to research by fashion expert Louisa Rogers of Studio Courtenay on behalf of money.co.uk.
They also drew up designs for the ultimate Oscars gúna that encompasses the main element of two-and-a-half decades of winners (ideally designed by Gucci, which has dressed more Best Actress winners than any other brand since 1996).
Here are the main elements which appeared again and again in the dresses of winning actresses:
- The column silhouette
- A floor length skirt
- A plunging or scooped neckline
- Bare arms: spaghetti and long-sleeved dresses are favoured
- Two colours tied for most popular among winners: blue and gold
With these details in mind, will we be able to predict a winner on Sunday night’s red carpet before the ceremony gets underway? Perhaps, especially if an actress arrived wearing something like this:
The dresses worn by the actresses who missed out on a nod were also analysed and it found long-sleeved black dresses might be an ill omen for nominees.
This year’s Best Actress nominess are Carey Mulligan, Frances McDormand, Viola Davis, Vanessa Kirby and Andra Day.
No matter who wins or loses, we can’t wait to enjoy a red carpet event once more. Glitz and glamour, how we’ve missed you.