Candy crush: How to inject some colour into your wardrobe

Made to make your mouth water, this season’s take on the colour-blocking trend is full of bite
Be brave in your colour and style choices

Wed, 21 Apr, 2021 - 15:00
Paula Burns

It’s time to supercharge your wardrobe. Give it the vivacity it deserves with hues of zingy orange to glowing yellows. Take your cue from the runways of Balmain to Versace where invigorating energy shined through.

Get The Look

Dress, €1790, Balmain at Brown Thomas

Dress, €1790, Balmain at Brown Thomas

Look to the runways of Balmain for inspiration on how to crush the colour-blocking trend, €1,790, Balmain at Brown Thomas.

Say It Loud

Burnt Orange Sweatshirt, €35.50, Oliver Bonas

Burnt Orange Sweatshirt, €35.50, Oliver Bonas

Casual doesn’t have to be boring. Instead make it poptastic in tantalizing orange, €35.50, Oliver Bonas.

Zest Appeal

Cropped Blazer, €68, Nasty Gal

Cropped Blazer, €68, Nasty Gal

Be brave in your colour and style choices – pack a punch in a lime cropped jacket for added zest, €68, Nasty Gal.

Back To Nature

Cable Knit Green Dress, €19.95, Zara

Cable Knit Green Dress, €19.95, Zara

Make the garden party your fashion inspiration for those alfresco dining nights, €19.95, Zara.

Royal Approval

Maxi Dress, €235, Essentiel Antwerp

Maxi Dress, €235, Essentiel Antwerp

Love drama? Be theatrical in your choice of hue by going regal for maximum impact, €235, Essentiel Antwerp.

Blue Crush

Blue Skirt, €150, Bimba Y Lola

Blue Skirt, €150, Bimba Y Lola

A simple silk slip skirt gives a subtle nod to a noughties favourite – match with flip-flops and cardi to complete the look, €150, Bimba Y Lola.

Brighten Up

Cocktail Earrings, €120, Magpie Rose

Cocktail Earrings, €120, Magpie Rose

Take the risk adverse approach to brightening up your style with statement earrings, €120, Magpie Rose.

#ieloves: In Living Colour

Trousers, €150, Cobbler's Lane

Trousers, €150, Cobbler's Lane

It’s time to ditch the WFH trousers for something uplifting – choose bold yet elegant for a balanced look, €150, Cobbler’s Lane.

Rise & Shine

Yellow Frill Blouse, €47, River Island

Yellow Frill Blouse, €47, River Island

Let the sunshine through to revitalise the frilled shirt for the new season, €47, River Island.

Ruby Rouge

Red Shoes, €195, Nicki Hoyne Collection

Red Shoes, €195, Nicki Hoyne Collection

Stride out of lockdown by putting your best ruby slip-on forward, €195, Nicki Hoyne Collection.

