Candy crush: How to inject some colour into your wardrobe

It’s time to supercharge your wardrobe. Give it the vivacity it deserves with hues of zingy orange to glowing yellows. Take your cue from the runways of Balmain to Versace where invigorating energy shined through.
Look to the runways of Balmain for inspiration on how to crush the colour-blocking trend, €1,790, Balmain at Brown Thomas.
Casual doesn’t have to be boring. Instead make it poptastic in tantalizing orange, €35.50, Oliver Bonas.
Be brave in your colour and style choices – pack a punch in a lime cropped jacket for added zest, €68, Nasty Gal.
Make the garden party your fashion inspiration for those alfresco dining nights, €19.95, Zara.
Love drama? Be theatrical in your choice of hue by going regal for maximum impact, €235, Essentiel Antwerp.
A simple silk slip skirt gives a subtle nod to a noughties favourite – match with flip-flops and cardi to complete the look, €150, Bimba Y Lola.
Take the risk adverse approach to brightening up your style with statement earrings, €120, Magpie Rose.
It’s time to ditch the WFH trousers for something uplifting – choose bold yet elegant for a balanced look, €150, Cobbler’s Lane.
Let the sunshine through to revitalise the frilled shirt for the new season, €47, River Island.
Stride out of lockdown by putting your best ruby slip-on forward, €195, Nicki Hoyne Collection.