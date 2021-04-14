And relax: These are the roomy summer dresses we'll be wearing this year

Kaftans, flowing beach dresses and the essential flowery dress with sleeves: comfy clothing looks set to remain as we head into the warmer months
Flowing comfortable dresses are here to stay. 

Wed, 14 Apr, 2021 - 07:16
Annmarie O’Connor

Restrictions may be loosening but our love affair with comfy clothing remains the same. As all things slouchy and supersized retain their rightful place in the post-lockdown fashion hierarchy, the roomy gúna amplifies its sovereign status. It would appear when it comes to frocks, bigger is, indeed, better. If that’s the case, best make room for one of these beauties in your closet.

Wide tiered puff sleeve midi dress, & Other Stories, €99.

DAY Birger et Mikkelsen ‘Town’ dress, Arnotts, €275.

Max Mara ‘Fornovo’ tasselled cotton-poplin mini dress, Net-a-Porter, €445.

Recycled polyester ruffle hem dress, H&M, €49.99.

‘Shola’ layered dress, Kemi Telford, £165; approx. €194.

Statement kaftan, H&M, €79.99.

Floral dress, H&M, €79.99.

Floral long sleeve dress, Zara, €49.95 

Pleated dress, COS, €89.

Oversized t-shirt dress, COS, €59.

Style Notes

Just for kicks: Create a low-key look with high-tops or chunky trainers. Add a straw bag for a twist.

Name to know: Kemi Telford is a Nigerian designer whose eponymous line of dresses and skirts is quickly winning favour with fashion insiders. Fall for her real wax print frocks made from top-grade 100% cotton yarn. Wear now with flats and bare arms or later with a turtleneck and boots.

Volume control: Dilute puffy sleeves and frilly hems with a V-neck or look for empire or A-line styles that allow for a belt.

Layer cake: Shirt dresses and bougie kaftans look great over skinny jeans and decorative slides.

And relax: These are the roomy summer dresses we'll be wearing this year

10 ways to double down on denim this spring

