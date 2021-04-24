Weekend Loves: Meatball Maloe pizza, home manicures and Peppa Pig wellies 

Thrive with tips from movement coach Annette Cashell

Annette Cashell Movement Makers

Movement coach Annette Cashell helps people to add movement, as opposed to exercise, to their daily lives for better whole body health. Annette’s whole body approach can help existing issues and support your progress with advice around environmental and lifestyle changes such as walking throughout the day, using chair alternatives or taking movement/ eye breaks.

For great tips or to sign up for Annette’s next live foot health workshop go to @Movement Makeovers on Instagram or see malahidepilates.com

Pizza perfection with Domino’s and Ballymaloe

Domino's Meatball Maloe Pizza

Pizza company Domino’s has teamed up with family favourite Ballymaloe as its new Meatball Maloe pizza hits menus countrywide. The Meatball Maloe features pork meatballs, thinly sliced red onion, and a pinch of herbs on top of Domino’s signature sauce and mozzarella cheese. The gently spiced tomato, chili, jalapeño and red pepper relish from Ballymaloe is the perfect pairing with this meaty pizza. A Big Deal meal at Domino’s includes a large pizza, garlic pizza bread, potato wedges and four cans of soft drink for €24.

dominos.ie

Keep track of the spring in your step with Fitbit Sense

Lifestyle photo of Fitbit Sense.

The new Fitbit Sense is the company’s most advanced health smartwatch and not only monitors activity levels but can help monitor stress levels too. The smartwatch helps to manage stress through an electrodermal activity sensor, guided mindfulness sessions, daily stress management scores, reflection tools and sleep insights. Fitbit Sense comes in Carbon or Graphite stainless steel with a variety of strap options. €299.95

Fitbit.com and selected retailers nationwide.

Maser celebrates 25 years of the National Print Museum

Maser x National Print Museum

‘Parallels’ is the first collaboration between the National Print Museum and Atelier Maser. Celebrating the museum’s 25th anniversary, the work is inspired by the 1916 Proclamation and the craft of letterpress printing. Supported by the Decade of Commemorations Fund, the work celebrates parallels between past and present, traditional and new processes, and artist and printer. Each unique print has been pulled on an old Vandercook proofing press by letterpress printer Mary Plunkett and signed by Maser. Launched yesterday, on the anniversary of the printing of the original 1916 Proclamation, ‘Parallels’ is available as a limited edition of 200 standard prints, a special edition of 35 personalised with handset type, and a deluxe edition of 25 hand-embellished by Maser. Prices range from €190 to €400

maserart.com/shop

Embrace April showers with Peppa Pig at Regatta

Little fans of the much-loved TV show will love the cute new Peppa Pig clothing and accessories at Regatta. Featuring bright prints of Peppa and her brother George, the collection includes jackets, puddle suits, wellies and brollies perfect for splashing about in muddy puddles, as well as sandals, t-shirts and bottles for warmer days. There are even chairs and sleeping bags ideal for backyard campouts. Prices start at €8.35

regatta.ie

Nail home manicures with Semilac

Semilac home manicure kits

If you want to take your home manicures to the next level while salons are closed then look to Semilac Nails. Based in Athlone, it’s a one-stop-shop for nail products with more than 300 gel nail polishes, manicure tools and UV lamps. Their ‘starter kits’ are brilliant gifts for beauty lovers starting at just €23.97. The new range of gel polish colours ‘Closer Again’ features bright pastel colours with names such as ‘Travel’, ‘Escape’, ‘Go out’ and ‘Dance with Me’. Until we can do all those things at least we can have pretty nails.

semilac.ie and @semilac_ie on Instagram

Miami-inspired classics bring the heat at Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger Miami-inspired classics

While we’re stuck on Irish soil we’re dreaming of the heat with Tommy Hilfiger’s Miami-inspired collection which conjures up preppy style with a playful edge and a sunshine state of mind. Think country club tailoring with a twist in a collection that combines traditional sporty silhouettes with romantic pieces. From blazers to cricket sweaters, crisp shirting to printed dresses there’s plenty to suit all tastes.

ie.tommy.com and @TommyHilfiger