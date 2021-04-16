Hammer time: Bag yourself a bargain at luxury designer handbag auction

Everyone has a going-out-the-door mantra, right?

* Phone - check

* Keys - check

* Debit / Credit card - check

* Mask - check

* Hand sanitiser - check

The list of things we have to have to hand is only getting longer — so even though we don't have as many places to go to, a handbag can definitely be considered an 'essential kit' these days.

And if a canvas tote just won't give you that special feeling, then an Irish auction house is hoping that maybe a designer handbag will do the trick. Wilsons Auctions are holding a designer handbag auction next week.

There will be designer handbags, purses, and accessories from brands including Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Christian Louboutin, Yves Saint Laurent, and Mulberry. Including some "very rare pieces that aren't easily accessible within the retail market" say the organisers.

Shanta Lawlor, corporate services at Wilsons Auctions said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for fashion lovers to get their hands on some highly desirable pieces that are rare in the retail market. With a mix of designer brands and styles going under the hammer, all lots have been inspected, are in good condition and will offer a great chance to invest in high-value items for an affordable price."

Some of the more covetable bags — due to their limited retail availability — include:

Chanel ‘So’ Handbag

Chanel Pale Pink Double Flap Handbag

Louis Vuitton Suhali Le Fabuleux Handbag

Louis Vuitton Alma Vernis Handbag

Louis Vuitton Neverfull GM Damier Ebene Handbag

Louis Vuitton Tivoli Tote Handbag

and

Louis Vuitton Pochette Handbag

And while it would be a crying shame to carry packets of tissues, a snack in case there are no shops open, or doggie-poo bags, these are the ultimate 'bag for life' really, right?

The auction starts on Friday, April 23 at 2pm and will start to time out from Monday, April 26 at 2pm. It is an 'unreserved' auction so this means that designer handbag fans could get some real bargains.

All lots can be viewed online only and interested bidders have to register on the Wilsons Auctions website. You'll have to have a €500 deposit for a Buyer's Number and if you successfully bid on a handbag then it will be couriered out to you.