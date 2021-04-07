Ten ways to keep your wardrobe in the pink this Spring

From barely blush to shocking cerise, pink is unapologetically in this season. Here is how to wear it. 
Bubblegum hues and pastel pinks are on the menu.

Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

In all its glory, 50 shades of pink are getting the style pulses racing. 

Get ready to show off your girly side with romantic blushes to hot-to-trot pops of pink. 

Look to the runways of Molly Goddard, Chanel and Prada for your feminine fashion fix.

Pink Dress, Stine Goya

Get The Look: Kill two spring trends with one look, as seen at Stine Goya– who knew pink and green could look so good?

A-Line Chenille Dress, €295, Fee G at Arnotts

Flash Back: The A-line shift-dress of the ‘60s continues to transcend the test of time – choose bubble-gum pink for a modern take, €295, Fee G at Arnotts.

Gingham Print Blazer, €2,150, Balenciaga at Brown Thomas

Grid Lock: Lockdown spring’s must-have hue with a geometric blazer style, €2,150, Balenciaga at Brown Thomas.

Pink blouse, €156, Custommade At Zalando

Dramatic Pause: Create your own daytime drama with a delectable cocktail of pink, feminine frills and polka dots, €156, Custommade at Zalando.

Hot Pink Jumpsuit, €259, Baum und Pferdgarten

Boiling Hot: Offset the utilitarian style of the boiler suit by daring to go pink, €259, Baum Und Pferdgarten.

Leather Trousers, €190.68, Rotate Birger Christensen

#ieloves - Pretty In Punk: Hot pink leather trousers are the attention grabbing piece you never knew you needed till now, €190.68, Rotate Birger Christensen 

Bag, From €69.50, IMARA Earth

Double Trouble: Let your accessories do all the hard graft by double-jobbing as a bag and hat, from €69.50, IMARA Earth.

Pink Denim Dress, €235, Essentiel Antwerp

True Romance: Swap the traditional true blue denim for a romantic ruffle pink dress, €235, Essentiel Antwerp.

Clear Vision: Take a step back to the future with an early noughties throwback, €39.95, Zara.

Chunky Cardigan, €185, Bimba Y Lola

Warm Embrace: It might be spring but the chill is never far away – wrap up with a chunky cardigan, €185, Bimba Y Lola.

