Ten ways to keep your wardrobe in the pink this Spring

In all its glory, 50 shades of pink are getting the style pulses racing.
Get ready to show off your girly side with romantic blushes to hot-to-trot pops of pink.
Look to the runways of Molly Goddard, Chanel and Prada for your feminine fashion fix.
Kill two spring trends with one look, as seen at Stine Goya– who knew pink and green could look so good?
The A-line shift-dress of the ‘60s continues to transcend the test of time – choose bubble-gum pink for a modern take, €295, Fee G at Arnotts.
Lockdown spring’s must-have hue with a geometric blazer style, €2,150, Balenciaga at Brown Thomas.
Create your own daytime drama with a delectable cocktail of pink, feminine frills and polka dots, €156, Custommade at Zalando.
Offset the utilitarian style of the boiler suit by daring to go pink, €259, Baum Und Pferdgarten.
: Hot pink leather trousers are the attention grabbing piece you never knew you needed till now, €190.68, Rotate Birger Christensen
Let your accessories do all the hard graft by double-jobbing as a bag and hat, from €69.50, IMARA Earth.
Swap the traditional true blue denim for a romantic ruffle pink dress, €235, Essentiel Antwerp.
Take a step back to the future with an early noughties throwback, €39.95, Zara.
It might be spring but the chill is never far away – wrap up with a chunky cardigan, €185, Bimba Y Lola.