10 fashion essentials to spring forward into the new season

The vibe? Inspired by working from home the laid-back look stays firm but with dramatic effect.
Influencer Gitta Banko showcases the spring look with a floral maxi and the all-important chunky cardigan cover-up.
The silk scarf has evolved to the must-have accessory – choose a birdcage motif to evoke spring vibes, from €25, Debbie Millington.
Now a firm staple of every wardrobe, the pleated midi-skirt will take you from an afternoon stroll to dinning outdoors, €149, Tommy Hilfiger.
Embrace spring’s fresh mood with the perennial favourite floral dress, €675, Zadig & Voltaire.
The wide-leg boyfriend style jean is a clear winner this spring – praise be our legs can finally breathe again, €39.99, New Look.
When it comes to outerwear indulge in spring florals to match the scenery, €191, Resume at Zalando.
Love the ruffle look? Then it’s time to rejoice as ruffles and statement collars continue to speak volumes this spring, €79, & Other Stories.
The ‘90s cami and cardi twin-set are a winning combination – look to Cher Horowitz for inspiration, €51, River Island.
: Upgrade from the comfort of your sneakers, to the easy-to-wear loafer for a more high-low look, €129, Uterqüe.
Jump into spring with the versatile and essential jumpsuit, €59.99, Mango.