10 fashion essentials to spring forward into the new season

The highlights include the not-so-ground-breaking floral prints to big frills and statement collars continuing to make an impact.
Influencer Gitta Banko wearing an orange maxi dress with multicolored flower print by Herzensangelegenheit, an olive green knitted cashmere cardigan by Boscana, black boots with beige soles by Bottega Veneta, sunglasses by Bottega Veneta and an olive green and brown bag with logo print by Fendi. Photo: Streetstyleshooters/Getty Images

Wed, 31 Mar, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

The vibe? Inspired by working from home the laid-back look stays firm but with dramatic effect.

Get The Look: Influencer Gitta Banko showcases the spring look with a floral maxi and the all-important chunky cardigan cover-up.

Silk Scarf, from €25, Debbie Millington

Bird Song: The silk scarf has evolved to the must-have accessory – choose a birdcage motif to evoke spring vibes, from €25, Debbie Millington.

Midi Skirt, €149, Tommy Hilfiger

In The Fold: Now a firm staple of every wardrobe, the pleated midi-skirt will take you from an afternoon stroll to dinning outdoors, €149, Tommy Hilfiger.

Floral Dress, €675, Zadig & Voltaire

Rose Garden: Embrace spring’s fresh mood with the perennial favourite floral dress, €675, Zadig & Voltaire.

Wide Leg Jeans, €39.99, New Look

Boyfriend Material: The wide-leg boyfriend style jean is a clear winner this spring – praise be our legs can finally breathe again, €39.99, New Look.

Light printed jacket, €191, Resume at Zalando

Scenic Route: When it comes to outerwear indulge in spring florals to match the scenery, €191, Resume at Zalando.

Ruffle Shirt, €79, & Other Stories

Sweetest Symphony: Love the ruffle look? Then it’s time to rejoice as ruffles and statement collars continue to speak volumes this spring, €79, & Other Stories.

Cardi/Cami set, €51, River Island

#ieloves - Game, Set, Match: The ‘90s cami and cardi twin-set are a winning combination – look to Cher Horowitz for inspiration, €51, River Island.

Loafers, €129, Uterque

Loafing Around: Upgrade from the comfort of your sneakers, to the easy-to-wear loafer for a more high-low look, €129, Uterqüe.

Jumpsuit, €59.99, Mango

Essential Business: Jump into spring with the versatile and essential jumpsuit, €59.99, Mango.

Madonna’s lingerie selfie ensures Sudocrem in vogue once more

