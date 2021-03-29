Madonna’s lingerie selfie ensures Sudocrem in vogue once more

Madonna has shared a selfie from her home, and eagle-eyed Irish people have spotted a familiar brand just over her shoulder.

The singer, 62, posed for three pictures in her underwear and for those wondering how she has kept her skin looking so youthful, the answer may be in a Dublin-made product seen on her shelf: Sudocrem.

Sudocrem is as Irish as you can get. It was developed in 1931 to treat nappy rash by Dublin pharmacist Thomas Smith. In the 90 years since, the formula has remained unchanged and 34.4 million pots are sold worldwide every year in over 50 countries.

Each and every tub is made in Baldoyle, Co Dublin. It was originally called “soothing cream” but thanks to the thick accent of the Dubliners buying it, the name was changed to Sudocrem in 1950 to reflect their pronunciation.

And Now For A Moment of Self Reflection..............Madame ❌ pic.twitter.com/EDk7cUyBOv — Madonna (@Madonna) March 28, 2021

While still advertised as a nappy rash cream, Sudocrem has a host of other uses. It can be used to treat other skin conditions, including as a spot cream for acne. It can be dabbed on spots in the morning and at night to help clear up breakouts. It is great for treating dry patches of skin and rashes from shaving, chaffing, etc, as well as help feet that are sore from running.

It is also effective as a moisturiser. The zinc oxide it contains prevents moisture loss and its lanolin has excellent moisturising qualities too. To get a healthy glow, it can be worn as an overnight face mask as well.

Twitter users were quick to share their delight at the brand’s appearance in Madonna’s home, with many wondering what she uses the wonder product for.

"Madonna just casually putting Sudocrem on her spots before bed is sending me," one person wrote.

She’s not the only celebrity fan of Sudocrem. Singer Kimberley Walsh, who recently announced she is pregnant with her third son, said she used Sudocrem during her Girls Aloud days to treat spots overnight and her bandmate Cheryl has also praised the nappy rash cream to journalists.

Sales of the cream spiked after it was mentioned on a 2012 episode of The Only Way is Essex, when star Diag slathered it on his chin as an acne cure.