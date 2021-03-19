10 ways to flex in new-season activewear

From hanging out to working out, the look is more inclusive than competitive. Think fatigue-fighting leggings and jiggle-free sports bras combined with super-soft sweatshirts and fuzzy fleece jackets for an instant fashion flex. Need some inspo? We’ve got 10 inspiring looks that’ll go the social distance.
Violeta by Mango crop top, €49.99; and leggings, €49.99, Mango
Aarmy ‘Alpha’ camouflage-print mesh tank, Net-a-Porter, €80
French terry organic cotton sweatshirt, Arket, €49
Girlfriend Collective ‘Paloma’ bra, €38; compressive stretch leggings, €68, Net-a-Porter
adidas by Stella McCartney cotton-blend jersey track pants, Net-a-Porter, €100
Tory Sport shell-trimmed faux shearling jacket, Net-a-Porter, €305
Reebok Classic ‘Ripple’ trainers, Zalando, €100
HUGO sunglasses, Zalando, €185
Oversized puffy tote bag, Arket, €99
Elomi ‘Energise’ twist sports bra, Anthony Ryans, was €58; now €52.20
- GIRLFRIEND COLLECTIVE: This eco-friendly brand uses 25 recycled water bottles in every pair of its comfortable and supportive leggings available in sizes XXS to 6XL.
- ELOMI: For bigger busts up to a K cup, expect non-compression sports bras that convert to racerback style thanks to a moveable J-hook.
- ADIDAS BY STELLA MCCARTNEY: Known for its pretty performance-based separates, expect loungewear additions like fleece-backed jersey joggers for equal parts street-smart and snug.
- ARKET: Nordic know-how meets organic cotton sweatshirts and bottoms crafted from pesticide-free organic cotton. The result? Feeling is believing fabrication.