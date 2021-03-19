10 ways to flex in new-season activewear

When it comes to athleisure, serving up style points is an easy win.
10 ways to flex in new-season activewear

Activewear selections: flexible options for a fashion flex

Fri, 19 Mar, 2021 - 06:00
Annmarie O’Connor

Inspiration:

From hanging out to working out, the look is more inclusive than competitive. Think fatigue-fighting leggings and jiggle-free sports bras combined with super-soft sweatshirts and fuzzy fleece jackets for an instant fashion flex. Need some inspo? We’ve got 10 inspiring looks that’ll go the social distance.

Violeta by Mango crop top, €49.99; and leggings, €49.99, Mango

Violeta by Mango crop top, €49.99; and leggings, €49.99, Mango

Violeta by Mango crop top, €49.99; and leggings, €49.99, Mango 

Net-a-Porter, €80

Net-a-Porter, €80

Aarmy ‘Alpha’ camouflage-print mesh tank, Net-a-Porter, €80 

Arket, €49

Arket, €49

French terry organic cotton sweatshirt, Arket, €49 

Girlfriend Collective ‘Paloma’ bra, €38; compressive stretch leggings, €68, Net-a-Porter

Girlfriend Collective ‘Paloma’ bra, €38; compressive stretch leggings, €68, Net-a-Porter

Girlfriend Collective ‘Paloma’ bra, €38; compressive stretch leggings, €68, Net-a-Porter 

Net-a-Porter, €100

Net-a-Porter, €100

adidas by Stella McCartney cotton-blend jersey track pants, Net-a-Porter, €100 

Net-a-Porter, €305

Net-a-Porter, €305

Tory Sport shell-trimmed faux shearling jacket, Net-a-Porter, €305 

Zalando, €100

Zalando, €100

Reebok Classic ‘Ripple’ trainers, Zalando, €100 

Zalando, €185

Zalando, €185

HUGO sunglasses, Zalando, €185 

Arket, €99

Arket, €99

Oversized puffy tote bag, Arket, €99 

Anthony Ryans, was €58, now €52.20

Anthony Ryans, was €58, now €52.20

Elomi ‘Energise’ twist sports bra, Anthony Ryans, was €58; now €52.20 

Style Notes:

  • GIRLFRIEND COLLECTIVE: This eco-friendly brand uses 25 recycled water bottles in every pair of its comfortable and supportive leggings available in sizes XXS to 6XL.
  • ELOMI: For bigger busts up to a K cup, expect non-compression sports bras that convert to racerback style thanks to a moveable J-hook.
  • ADIDAS BY STELLA MCCARTNEY: Known for its pretty performance-based separates, expect loungewear additions like fleece-backed jersey joggers for equal parts street-smart and snug.
  • ARKET: Nordic know-how meets organic cotton sweatshirts and bottoms crafted from pesticide-free organic cotton. The result? Feeling is believing fabrication.

Read More

The five pieces you'll want to buy to update your wardrobe this spring

More in this section

The five pieces you'll want to buy to update your wardrobe this spring The five pieces you'll want to buy to update your wardrobe this spring
63rd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals What they wore at the Grammys: The looks from a stripped-back red carpet
10 ways to wear green for St Patrick's Day 10 ways to wear green for St Patrick's Day
10 ways to flex in new-season activewear

10 stylish looks to celebrate St Patrick's Day

READ NOW

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices