8 things you'll want to wear from Simone Rocha x H&M

Simone Rocha x H&M launched today and it's a mix of whimsy and wearable. Here's what we'll be putting in our virtual shopping basket once we get out of the online queue...
Simon Rocha x H&M launched on Thursday March 11.

Thu, 11 Mar, 2021 - 09:15
Ciara McDonnell

The high street giant describes the collection as "an amalgamation of a decade of design - a cross-pollination of Rocha’s sensibilities and signatures. A tribute to Ireland, Hong Kong, texture, shape, tactility, history, family, intimacy and joy." 

You'll find tulle dresses in pinks, tartan and classic black, Rocha's signature special pink coat, found in all of her collections - this one is in sparkling tweed. There are apron tops and check trousers and short cloque dresses as well as cosy bubble knits, and wool cardigans with pearl decorations around the neck. Happy shopping! 

Tartan frou-frou makes this mini dress stand out from the crowd. 

Puffed sleeves balance a full skirt in Rocha's most wearable dress. 

A simple tee is given the Rocha treatment. 

With a universally flattering silhouette, this tea dress should be on everyone's list.

Wear a pink coat but make it fashion, with sparkly tweed. 

Black joggers are elevated with Rocha's signature attention to detail. 

And teamed with this black hoody scream Sexy Ninja. 

Wear it for your wedding or while making dinner - this white dress with embellished collar is an essential wardrobe addition.

8 things you'll want to wear from Simone Rocha x H&M

