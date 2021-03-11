8 things you'll want to wear from Simone Rocha x H&M

The high street giant describes the collection as "an amalgamation of a decade of design - a cross-pollination of Rocha’s sensibilities and signatures. A tribute to Ireland, Hong Kong, texture, shape, tactility, history, family, intimacy and joy."

You'll find tulle dresses in pinks, tartan and classic black, Rocha's signature special pink coat, found in all of her collections - this one is in sparkling tweed. There are apron tops and check trousers and short cloque dresses as well as cosy bubble knits, and wool cardigans with pearl decorations around the neck. Happy shopping!