Weekend Loves: chilli sauces, handmade tile art and Mother's Day cookery demo with gourmet food delivery service

Grab a Mother’s Day gift box from Erica Drum and Weekl.ie

Share a virtual meal with your Mammy on Mother’s Day

The new gourmet food delivery service Weekl.ie has gone nationwide and has teamed up with chef Erica Drum to create a special Mother’s Day gift box.

A clever and quirky way to virtually connect Mammies and their grown-up kids this year, the gift includes a box each full of delicious Irish ingredients from some of Ireland’s best producers: dried flowers from The Garden in Dublin’s Powerscourt Centre, a Cocoa Atelier chocolate pack and a bottle of prosecco or top-notch olive oil.

At 11am on Mother’s Day, Erica will kick off a live 45-minute cook-along resulting in a fabulous Sunday meal using the ingredients in the gift box including Blackstairs lamb shanks and Ballymakenny potatoes.

The Mother’s Day Gift Box for two (you and your mum) costs €155 plus delivery to you both. If it's for mum only, then it’s €89. For more information see weekl.ie] or call 01 588 0558.

Gillian Henderson, Paula McClean & Jill Deering, kitted out in SUBC X Jill & Gill gear. Photo: Anthony Woods

Collaborating in the fight against breast cancer

Paula McClean, Breast Cancer Ireland Ambassador and Founder of Style Unravels Breast Cancer (SUBC®) has launched a collaboration with design duo Jill & Gill, to help fund life-saving breast cancer research.

Launching on International Women’s Day on Monday, Irish design, style and creativity come together to stimulate a conversation on breast health amongst women of all ages. Each limited edition SUBC® x Jill & Gill T-shirt is sustainably sourced and ethically made using 100% organic cotton. The t-shirts cost €50 and all sales proceeds will go directly to Breast Cancer Ireland.

Ellie's Kitchen Home Edition: a range of spicy and smokey sauces to tickle your tastebuds

Chilli sauces to activate your taste buds by Ellie Kisyombe

End Direct Provision activist and founder of the award-winning non-profit social enterprise Our Table, Ellie Kisyombe, has just launched her own range of signature sauces — Ellie's Kitchen Home Edition.

The new range of condiments and sauces includes her Extra Extra Hot Chilli Sauce and Smokey Lemon Hot Sauce along with two pasta sauces that are already proving a big hit.

Heavily influenced by Ellie’s native Malawi, where she was taught to blend chillies and spices by her mother and aunt, these sauces are delicious with meats, cheeses, casseroles and curries.

Celebrating mothers through words in porcelain

Cork-based designer Orla Ó Regan swapped a career in construction for life as a self-employed designer and maker after the birth of her first baby.

Now with a second son balanced on her hip she’s created some lovely pieces that seem especially poignant for Mother’s Day. One of her ‘words in porcelain’ pieces reads "to the world you are a mother, but to your family you are our world" and can be sent to mothers everywhere.

The handmade art tile costs €70 framed (frame: 10cm x 15cm approx) from orlaovisual.ie

Tipperary singer Edel Meade will launch her second album Brigids and Patricias on International Women’s Day.

Songs for a 21st Century Ireland by Edel Meade

Tipperary singer Edel Meade will launch her second album Brigids and Patricias on International Women’s Day.

Her latest album is a collection of original songs reflecting on what it means to be a woman living in 21st century Ireland, shaped by history, folklore and contemporary society. Standout tracks include ‘Long Way To Go’ — a spoken word piece challenging misogyny and the cervical smear scandal in Ireland.

Her 'Ode To Old Noll' is a blistering ode to Oliver Cromwell and remembers the Irish who went to the Caribbean as indentured servants — including some of Edel’s own ancestors, descendants of whom live on the island of Montserrat today. edelmeade.com

Jade Jordan in The Colour Inbetween: exploring interracial relationships.

The Colour Inbetween

Actor, Jade Jordan, turns writer and producer with new film The Colour Between. Made with the assistance of The Actor as Creator initiative from Screen Ireland, The Colour Between sees Jade become one of the first black Irish women to write, produce and star in her own short film.

Based somewhat on past events, the film is the story of an interracial couple, Annalise and Chris, and their son Leo. A death within the “family” puts everything under threat.

Leaving questions unanswered, decisions being made and a covered wound being exposed, this is a film about family and a mixed-race relationship with rejection at its core. The Colour Between directed by Dave Tynan (Dublin Oldschool) will make its premiere this year as it embarks on its festival journey.