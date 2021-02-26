10 ways to wear leather this spring

As we emerge from the shadow of Covid-19, our lifestyles continue to demand durable, seasonless pieces. Thankfully, resilience doesn’t occlude looking good as demonstrated by the current leather offerings.
From shackets to blazers and timeless midi skirts, expect an optimistic colour palette with easy-to-wear silhouettes in real deal and vegan iterations. The best bit? We’ve done the leg work, so you don’t have to.
A model presents a creation by Hermes during the Womenswear Spring Summer 2021 shows, as part of the Fashion Week in Paris on October 3, 2020.
Brown Thomas, €365
Arnotts, €270
Arnotts, €360
Uterqüe, €339
Uterqüe, €279
Mango, €39.99
Mango, €49.99
Arket, €290
- Wear an oversized leather shirt (or shirt dress) buttoned and belted over a polo neck or open like a shacket.
- Pair leather trousers with a cashmere or lambswool or sweater. French tuck at the front and add loafers.
- E Treat leather like loungewear with a shirred, wrap or elasticated waistband.
- Give your joggers and hoodie the luxe treatment with a luxe leather blazer.
- Upgrade your 5km walk with a leather crossbody. We love Coccinelle’s pebble leather beauty kitted out with multiple compartments for your bits and bobs.