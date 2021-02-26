10 ways to wear leather this spring

Scroll down to find the ten second skin favourites that are bound to put a spring in your step.
Our fashion editor has compiled 10 ways to wear leather this season, including this inspiration from Hermes.

As we emerge from the shadow of Covid-19, our lifestyles continue to demand durable, seasonless pieces. Thankfully, resilience doesn’t occlude looking good as demonstrated by the current leather offerings. 

From shackets to blazers and timeless midi skirts, expect an optimistic colour palette with easy-to-wear silhouettes in real deal and vegan iterations. The best bit? We’ve done the leg work, so you don’t have to. 

1. Hermes

Picture: Lucas Barioulet/AFP via Getty Images

A model presents a creation by Hermes during the Womenswear Spring Summer 2021 shows, as part of the Fashion Week in Paris on October 3, 2020.

2. Nanushka ‘Amas’ vegan leather midi skirt

Brown Thomas, €365

3. Coccinelle ‘Fedra’ crossbody bag 

Arnotts, €270

4. DAY Birger et Mikkelsen ‘Grow’ leather trousers

Arnotts, €360

5. Leather blazer

UTERQUE, €339

6. Leather shirt

Uterque, €339 leather shirt

7. Leather trousers

UTERQUE, €279

8. Faux leather shorts

Mango, €39.99

9. Faux leather shirt dress

Mango, €49.99

10. Flared leather skirt

Arket, €290

STYLE NOTES:

  • DOUBLE DOWN: Wear an oversized leather shirt (or shirt dress) buttoned and belted over a polo neck or open like a shacket.
  • OPPOSITES ATTRACT: Pair leather trousers with a cashmere or lambswool or sweater. French tuck at the front and add loafers.
  • EASY DOES IT: Treat leather like loungewear with a shirred, wrap or elasticated waistband.
  • INSTANT UPGRADE: Give your joggers and hoodie the luxe treatment with a luxe leather blazer.
  • DO DETAIL: Upgrade your 5km walk with a leather crossbody. We love Coccinelle’s pebble leather beauty kitted out with multiple compartments for your bits and bobs.

More in this section

