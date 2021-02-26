10 ways to wear leather this spring

As we emerge from the shadow of Covid-19, our lifestyles continue to demand durable, seasonless pieces. Thankfully, resilience doesn’t occlude looking good as demonstrated by the current leather offerings.

From shackets to blazers and timeless midi skirts, expect an optimistic colour palette with easy-to-wear silhouettes in real deal and vegan iterations. The best bit? We’ve done the leg work, so you don’t have to.