10 groundbreaking ways to wear florals for spring

There’s mettle in these petals; here are ten ways to wear them.
Valentino shirt dress, Brown Thomas, €2,700

Fri, 19 Feb, 2021 - 06:00
Annmaire O’Connor

As fashion emerges from the shadow of winter, the expectation of florals is never too far behind. This season, however, isn’t your average garden party. 

Reimagined references of the perennial print run the gamut from darling buds to hyper-real petals rendered in orchard-fresh colourways that reflect the growing spirit of optimism.  

1. Quilted floral gilet

Mango, €59.99

2. Long floral kimono

Mango, €69.99

3. Floral knot handle bag

Mango, €29.99

4. Puff sleeve peplum top

&amp; Other Stories, €59

5. Recycled polyester pleated midi skirt

&amp; Other Stories, €69

6. Wide tiered puff sleeve midi dress

&amp; Other Stories, €99

7. Floral buck hat

&amp; Other Stories, was €29, now €21

8. Floral brocade jacquard blazer

Ganni, €375

9. Stine Goya ‘Leila’ floral watercolour top

Macbees, €120

10.  ‘Margot’ floral dress

L.K.Bennett, €575

 STYLE NOTES:

  • SAY ‘YES’ TO THE DRESS: Make your post-lockdown purchase a full-length floral dress. Wear with chunky ankle boots or colourful trainers and a matching mask.
  • PUMP UP THE VOLUME: Double down on notice-me floral prints with this season’s augmented and oversized silhouettes.
  • VESTED INTERESTS: A layer-worthy floral gilet makes the perfect ‘between season’ style solution.
  • DROP ANCHOR: Anchor delicate florals in classic black for a more grounded take on the trend.

Nine pieces to help you embrace feminine fashion for spring

10 groundbreaking ways to wear florals for spring

