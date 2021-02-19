10 groundbreaking ways to wear florals for spring

As fashion emerges from the shadow of winter, the expectation of florals is never too far behind. This season, however, isn’t your average garden party.
Reimagined references of the perennial print run the gamut from darling buds to hyper-real petals rendered in orchard-fresh colourways that reflect the growing spirit of optimism.
Mango, €59.99
Mango, €69.99
Mango, €29.99
& Other Stories, €59
& Other Stories, €69
& Other Stories, €99
& Other Stories, was €29; now €21
Ganni, €375
Macbees, €120
L.K.Bennett, €575
- SAY ‘YES’ TO THE DRESS: Make your post-lockdown purchase a full-length floral dress. Wear with chunky ankle boots or colourful trainers and a matching mask.
- PUMP UP THE VOLUME: Double down on notice-me floral prints with this season’s augmented and oversized silhouettes.
- VESTED INTERESTS: A layer-worthy floral gilet makes the perfect ‘between season’ style solution.
- DROP ANCHOR: Anchor delicate florals in classic black for a more grounded take on the trend.