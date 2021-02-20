Weekend Loves: Our guide to inspiring ideas and beautiful things

Enjoy a live stream concert by Cork Orchestral Society today

If you’re in need of a classical music fix then tune in to the second in Cork Orchestral Society’s free online programme of concerts at 6pm this evening. The second in this six-strong series features Cork School of Music Emerging Artist of the Year, violinist Brendan Garde, accompanied by Gary Beecher on piano.

Together they will play works by Mozart, Brahms and Chopin, recorded at Curtis Auditorium and live streamed on the Cork Orchestral Society website. The series will continue through the first six months of this year, highlighting some of Cork’s finest classical talent and affording the public the opportunity to enjoy quality live performances at home. Today at 6pm on www.corkorchestralsociety.ie

Let there be light

The Danish brand Hay was established in 2002 with a view to creating contemporary furniture and accessories whilst utilising sophisticated modern production techniques. There is a distinct Scandi feel to the designs which often seem to echo mid-century classics too.

We are currently lusting after one of their CPH 190 desks as a practical yet stylish approach to working from home, but in the meantime we’ll certainly settle for their ‘Flare’ candle holders which are a contemporary twist on a traditional silhouette and wrought in beautiful coloured glass perfect for Spring. Hay at Arnotts. €29 each. https://www.arnotts.ie/

It’s a wrap with new home accessories by KDK

Owned by sisters Keira and Dairine Kennedy, KDK has established itself as one of Ireland’s leading independent accessories brands. Following four years of development, the brand has recently launched a new range of throws which translate their photographs onto luxury heavyweight fabrics.

This design features a photograph of a tree against a Connemara sky and is printed on a cashmere/ wool blend fabric with tassels for a contemporary feel. Perfect for wrapping up in on colder evenings, placed at the end of a bed or for drinks outside as the warmer weather rolls around (fingers crossed). 150cm x 220cm. €325. https://www.kdk.ie/

Good dreams at bedtime for uneasy sleepers

If, like me, you’ve been finding that the lack of routine has resulted in difficult bedtimes and kids that “aren’t tired” then you may find this lovely product by Bloom & Blossom useful. Suitable for sensitive skin and both paediatrician and dermatologist approved, this sleep spray for children features the beloved Roald Dahl character BFG who is famous, of course, for imparting good dreams.

This relaxing pillow spray has a lovely soothing scent containing eucalyptus and lavender. Guaranteed to repel monsters under the bed, it certainly seems to do the trick for my little bookworm. €11.45 approx. https://bloomandblossom.com/

Digging for style inspiration at Next

Netflix has been giving us life when it comes to fashion and style inspiration in a year that’s otherwise been characterised by leggings, tracksuit bottoms and slippers. Think of the glorious gowns of Bridgerton or the clash of American and European style in Emily in Paris. Right now we are drawing inspiration from The Dig - the British drama film directed by Simon Stone and based on the book of the same name by author John Preston.

With a star-studded cast including Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes and Lily James, we love costume designer Alice Babidge’s ditsy prints and sweet blouses with Peter Pan collars, linen tailored pieces and short sleeved jumpers which seem very SS21. If you loved Carey Mulligan’s trench coat in the film why not give the look a go with this version from Next? Camel trench coat with detachable hood. €70. www.next.ie

Who Gives a Crap?

First it was their irreverent take on a brand name that caught our eye and then it was their ethos. With their slogan “Good for your bum. Great for the World” Who Gives a Crap? make forest friendly tissues and kitchen roll alongside toilet paper made from bamboo fibre and recycled paper.

Not only does this company make great products but they also donate 50 percent of their profits to charities helping to build toilets and improve sanitation in communities across the developing world. You can order boxes of the products online for delivery and they come wrapped in funky paper rather than in soft plastic that can’t be recycled.

With soft, 3-ply sheets, not only will your backside thank you but your conscience will too. Recycled toilet paper - 48 double length rolls for €44 or 24 double length rolls for €30. https://uk.whogivesacrap.org/

Energising anti-pollution cream from Thalgo

The French spa and beauty brand Thalgo has been available in Ireland through select salons and spas for over 30 years and is available online here too. Thalgo has recently launched a new anti-pollution treatment and skincare range which targets the impact of pollution and free radicals on the skin.

The products’ marine magnesium has a relaxing ‘botox-like’ effect on the skin while energising spirulina helps reduce the signs of skin ageing and the impact of urban stress. This energising anti-pollution gel-cream enriched with spirulina and marine magnesium, contains an algae complex that forms an invisible protective film on the surface of the skin protecting it from external stress factors and working to prevent fine polluting particles settling on the skin.

The new range of Spiruline Boost products and treatments includes creams, gels and oral products. Energising anti-pollution cream. Thalgo. €65. https://www.thalgo.ie/