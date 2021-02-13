Weekend Loves: Prints and perfumes to brighten your day

Say ‘I do’ with exquisite perfume from Parfumarija

The Perfumarija store in Dublin’s Westbury Mall is the Willy Wonka of perfume shops with its exquisite hand-picked selection of scents from some of the world’s most exclusive perfume houses. Stylish and ambitious, it offers discerning lovers of scent a wonderful array of choice. A current favourite is 'Yes I Do' by Etat Libre d'Orange. Top notes of cocoa, orange blossom and marshmallow belie a less girlish heart of lily-of-the-valley, jasmine and aldehydes before giving way to seductive amber, patchouli and musk resulting in a scent that is more grown up and sophisticated than it first seems. 'Yes I Do' by Etat Libre d'Orange at Parfumarija, Westbury Mall, Dublin 2. (50ml €90, 100ml €135). https://parfumarija.com/

Home decor from a mother and daughter team in Cobh

Established just before Christmas, Citrus & Sage in Cobh, Co. Cork is run by mother and daughter team Debbie and Rosie Ford. Having always had a passion for interiors, mum Debbie decided to take the plunge and having worked for others in the industry launched her online business last November. The two women stock Instagramable traditional items with a modern twist - think storage containers such as wooden crates, baskets, French-inspired planters and quirky plant pots. Home decor items include willow wreaths, glass candle cloches and prints. Heart-shaped baskets. Set of three. €29.95. https://citrussageinteriors.com/

Irish-made jewellery to spark a conversation

From a childhood spent in diplomatic circles from South Africa to the Caribbean, to training as a gemologist in London and a goldsmith in Ireland, Nicole van der Wolf brings her unique worldview to her jewellery design creating beautiful pieces that are designed to ‘spark a conversation’. The necklace pictured here is part of van der Wolf’s ‘Ice Rink’ collection of necklaces and earrings which features a minimalist aesthetic and kinetic elements. The necklace features a pink beryl (morganite) sphere and two matching morganite beads. A circle in sterling silver and a 9kt yellow gold chain complete the design which can be worn alone or with matching earrings. €495. https://nicolevanderwolf.com/

Happy prints to brighten your day from Ribbon Rouge

Ribbon Rouge boutiques in Navan, Dublin and online stock lots of easy to wear labels such as Mos Mosh, Oui, Birelin and Part Two. We love this fresh take on animal print from Amsterdam brand Fabienne Chapot at the store. With its heart-like pattern this ‘Mila’ dress in ‘Happy Leopard’ print is a great way to add a bit of colour to your wardrobe. Wear with boots and a polo neck or cardigan now and with sandals as the season progresses. €159.99. https://ribbonrouge.ie/

Love Lane candles from Dublin’s Liberties

We reckon this Love Lane candle is just perfect for Valentine’s Day. Made by the Dublin 8 Candle Co. and available from conscious store The Kind, it is scented with rose, jasmine and sugar spice. Made from soya wax and scented with vegan, cruelty-free oils it is hand poured and designed to evoke memories. Each vessel is hand-cast, making every Dublin 8 candle unique. We love this cool combination of pink and red - why not repurpose it as a pen holder or plant pot when the candle burns down? €32.50. https://thekind.co/

Stylish Parisian shoes customised to your taste

Spotted on the stylish feet of designer Heidi Higgins, one of our new favourite fashion finds is Chatelles Paris which produces the most beautiful flat shoes. A beautiful alternative to the high heel or ballet pump, these shoes come in a myriad of textures and colours to suit all tastes - from navy blue suede and raffia to deep burgundy velvet and patent leather. Many of the shoes have beautiful detailing such as gold embroidery, grosgrain bows or interchangeable patches and pompoms. A monogramming service is also available for the ultimate in personalisation. They also do house slippers and Venetian-style furlanes for stylish lounging or working from home. Prices start at around the €200 mark for shoes (minus monogramming). https://www.mychatelles.com/