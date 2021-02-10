Sexy lingerie sets to spice up your Valentine's Day

While it may be cliché, Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse for slipping into some new lingerie.
Sexy lingerie sets to spice up your Valentine's Day

Choose the Pretty Little Thing mantra, of fun and flirty, for your lingerie this Valentine’s Day.

Wed, 10 Feb, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

Let’s face it, after spending months in loungewear a little self-love is needed, so why not start with matching undies? With more brands realising one size doesn’t fit all, lingerie shopping is a lot more interesting. From pretty balconettes to a sultry chemise, there’s a style to suit every mood.

#ieloves: Diaphanous Delight

Bra, €110, briefs, €60, Tarsilia at Susan Hunter
Bra, €110, briefs, €60, Tarsilia at Susan Hunter

Delicate florals against a sheer backdrop make an alluring yet subtle statement, Bra, €110, Briefs, €60, Susan Hunter.

Heart To Heart

Star print bralette, €37.90, and Star print briefs, €24.90, Tommy Hilfiger
Star print bralette, €37.90, and Star print briefs, €24.90, Tommy Hilfiger

Be mischievous by wearing your heart on your underwear this Valentine’s Day, Bra, €37.90, Briefs, €24.90, Tommy Hilfiger.

Au Naturel

Lace Balcony Bra ,€19.50 and Lace Shorts, €7, Simply Be
Lace Balcony Bra ,€19.50 and Lace Shorts, €7, Simply Be

Going neutral can still be sexy with a touch of lace, Bra €19.50, Briefs, €7, Simply Be.

Red Alert

Red Bodysuit, €87.50, Miss Mary at Oxendales
Red Bodysuit, €87.50, Miss Mary at Oxendales

A slimming bodysuit, that’s made to hug you in all the right places may cause some alarm – but in a good way, €87.50, Oxendales.

Kiss And Tell

Bra, €22, Briefs, €11, M&amp;S
Bra, €22, Briefs, €11, M&S

You can keep your Valentine’s kisses all to yourself with a kiss motif underwear set, Bra, €22, Briefs, €11, M&S.

Sophisticated Retro

Lace Chemise €76, Wacoal at Arnotts
Lace Chemise €76, Wacoal at Arnotts

Channel your inner Hollywood starlet with a 1920s inspired chemise, €76, Wacoal at Arnotts.

Pretty Little Thing

Camisole, €125. SIMONE PERELE NOCTURNE, at Brown Thomas
Camisole, €125. SIMONE PERELE NOCTURNE, at Brown Thomas

Create a romantic look with a mix of pink matched with lace and silk, €125, Simone Perele at Brown Thomas.

All Tied Up

Lace Strapping 3pc Set, €30, BooHoo
Lace Strapping 3pc Set, €30, BooHoo

Let cupid’s arrow strike the vixen within for a Valentine’s night to remember, Set, €30, Boohoo.

Body Of Work

Lace Deep V Body ,€59, Coast
Lace Deep V Body ,€59, Coast

Give a sneak peek to what lies beneath, by pairing a lace body with a black blazer, €59, Coast.

Read More

Product Watch: Roses are a classic choice for Valentine's Day — here are 5 top picks

More in this section

Trend of the Week: Bewitching double-denim provides a riveting look Trend of the Week: Bewitching double-denim provides a riveting look
The best buys from local independent fashion shops The best buys from local independent fashion shops
Menswear: Taking charge of looking good from home Menswear: Taking charge of looking good from home
#love matters
Sexy lingerie sets to spice up your Valentine's Day

Donegal students named Junk Kouture queens with dress made of glass and milk bottles

READ NOW

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices