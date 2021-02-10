Sexy lingerie sets to spice up your Valentine's Day

Let’s face it, after spending months in loungewear a little self-love is needed, so why not start with matching undies? With more brands realising one size doesn’t fit all, lingerie shopping is a lot more interesting. From pretty balconettes to a sultry chemise, there’s a style to suit every mood.

#ieloves: Diaphanous Delight

Bra, €110, briefs, €60, Tarsilia at Susan Hunter

Delicate florals against a sheer backdrop make an alluring yet subtle statement, Bra, €110, Briefs, €60, Susan Hunter.

Heart To Heart

Star print bralette, €37.90, and Star print briefs, €24.90, Tommy Hilfiger

Be mischievous by wearing your heart on your underwear this Valentine’s Day, Bra, €37.90, Briefs, €24.90, Tommy Hilfiger.

Au Naturel

Lace Balcony Bra ,€19.50 and Lace Shorts, €7, Simply Be

Going neutral can still be sexy with a touch of lace, Bra €19.50, Briefs, €7, Simply Be.

Red Alert

Red Bodysuit, €87.50, Miss Mary at Oxendales

A slimming bodysuit, that’s made to hug you in all the right places may cause some alarm – but in a good way, €87.50, Oxendales.

Kiss And Tell

Bra, €22, Briefs, €11, M&S

You can keep your Valentine’s kisses all to yourself with a kiss motif underwear set, Bra, €22, Briefs, €11, M&S.

Sophisticated Retro

Lace Chemise €76, Wacoal at Arnotts

Channel your inner Hollywood starlet with a 1920s inspired chemise, €76, Wacoal at Arnotts.

Pretty Little Thing

Camisole, €125. SIMONE PERELE NOCTURNE, at Brown Thomas

Create a romantic look with a mix of pink matched with lace and silk, €125, Simone Perele at Brown Thomas.

All Tied Up

Lace Strapping 3pc Set, €30, BooHoo

Let cupid’s arrow strike the vixen within for a Valentine’s night to remember, Set, €30, Boohoo.

Body Of Work

Lace Deep V Body ,€59, Coast

Give a sneak peek to what lies beneath, by pairing a lace body with a black blazer, €59, Coast.