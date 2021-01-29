Trend of the Week: One and done

The perfect at-home style solution.
Trend of the Week: One and done

Denim jumpsuit, Whistles, €199

Fri, 29 Jan, 2021 - 06:00
Annmarie O'Connor - @aocdotme

INSPIRATION:

Billed as fuss-free; quick and comfy, the nonchalant vibe of the jumpsuit makes it a true closet keeper. 

Ironically, its practical provenance (think: munitions factories, mechanics, skydivers), is what gives this staple its signature ease. 

Wear now for a lockdown lift and when restrictions ease for a simple segue into life on the outside.

Denim jumpsuit, Whistles, €199
Denim jumpsuit, Whistles, €199

Above: Denim jumpsuit, Whistles, €199 

‘Iris’ jumpsuit in mineral red and caramel, Seventy + Mochi, €144.58
‘Iris’ jumpsuit in mineral red and caramel, Seventy + Mochi, €144.58

Above: ‘Iris’ jumpsuit in mineral red and caramel, Seventy + Mochi, £130 each; €144.58 

'Finnian' jumpsuit, LF Markay, €222.06
'Finnian' jumpsuit, LF Markay, €222.06

Above: 'Finnian' jumpsuit, LF Markay, €222.06 

THE EDIT:

Swap PJs and loungewear for a chic all-in-one.

Monki, €40
Monki, €40

Floral elastic waist jumpsuit, Monki, €40 

Hush, €120
Hush, €120

‘Joanie’ short sleeve denim boilersuit, hush €120 

The Outnet, €215
The Outnet, €215

Iris & Ink ‘Erin’ belted pleated drill jumpsuit, The Outnet, €215 

Stella McCartney, €1,595
Stella McCartney, €1,595

‘Elle’ floral jumpsuit, Stella McCartney, €1,595 

Seventy + Mochi, €144.58
Seventy + Mochi, €144.58

‘Lily’ grey denim jumpsuit, Seventy + Mochi, £130; €144.58 

Leather boilersuit, Whistles, €649
Leather boilersuit, Whistles, €649

Leather boilersuit, Whistles, €649 

Mango, €59.99
Mango, €59.99

Pink tie-waist boiler suit, Mango, €59.99 

STYLE NOTES:

  • Wear belted over a polo neck with over-the-knee boots.
  • Team with a quilted coat, baseball cap and high-top sneakers.
  • Layer beneath an overshirt; add hiker boots and a beanie.
  • Keep warm with a faux shearling coat and tread sole ankle booties.

Read More

Make-up entrepreneur and influencer Keilidh Cashell: 'The internet can turn overnight'

More in this section

Erdem - Runway - LFW February 2020 Lose the loungewear: It's time to start dressing like we used to
The Inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States Ella Emhoff joins a long list of fashionistas with famous parents 
Trend of the Week: Feeling Collared Trend of the Week: Feeling Collared
Presidential Inauguration Of Joe Biden

Laura Weber: The Irish designer who worked on Jill Biden's dress

READ NOW

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices