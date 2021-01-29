Trend of the Week: One and done

Billed as fuss-free; quick and comfy, the nonchalant vibe of the jumpsuit makes it a true closet keeper.
Ironically, its practical provenance (think: munitions factories, mechanics, skydivers), is what gives this staple its signature ease.
Wear now for a lockdown lift and when restrictions ease for a simple segue into life on the outside.
Denim jumpsuit, Whistles, €199
‘Iris’ jumpsuit in mineral red and caramel, Seventy + Mochi, £130 each; €144.58
'Finnian' jumpsuit, LF Markay, €222.06
Swap PJs and loungewear for a chic all-in-one.
Floral elastic waist jumpsuit, Monki, €40
‘Joanie’ short sleeve denim boilersuit, hush €120
Iris & Ink ‘Erin’ belted pleated drill jumpsuit, The Outnet, €215
‘Elle’ floral jumpsuit, Stella McCartney, €1,595
‘Lily’ grey denim jumpsuit, Seventy + Mochi, £130; €144.58
Leather boilersuit, Whistles, €649
Pink tie-waist boiler suit, Mango, €59.99
- Wear belted over a polo neck with over-the-knee boots.
- Team with a quilted coat, baseball cap and high-top sneakers.
- Layer beneath an overshirt; add hiker boots and a beanie.
- Keep warm with a faux shearling coat and tread sole ankle booties.