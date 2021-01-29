Trend of the Week: One and done

INSPIRATION:

Billed as fuss-free; quick and comfy, the nonchalant vibe of the jumpsuit makes it a true closet keeper.

Ironically, its practical provenance (think: munitions factories, mechanics, skydivers), is what gives this staple its signature ease.

Wear now for a lockdown lift and when restrictions ease for a simple segue into life on the outside.

Denim jumpsuit, Whistles, €199

‘Iris’ jumpsuit in mineral red and caramel, Seventy + Mochi, €144.58

'Finnian' jumpsuit, LF Markay, €222.06

THE EDIT:

Swap PJs and loungewear for a chic all-in-one.

Monki, €40

Floral elastic waist jumpsuit, Monki, €40

Hush, €120

‘Joanie’ short sleeve denim boilersuit, hush €120

The Outnet, €215

Iris & Ink ‘Erin’ belted pleated drill jumpsuit, The Outnet, €215

Stella McCartney, €1,595

‘Elle’ floral jumpsuit, Stella McCartney, €1,595

Seventy + Mochi, €144.58

‘Lily’ grey denim jumpsuit, Seventy + Mochi, £130; €144.58

Leather boilersuit, Whistles, €649

Mango, €59.99

Pink tie-waist boiler suit, Mango, €59.99

STYLE NOTES: