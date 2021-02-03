The Weekly Fashion Edit: Local Gems

If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that where we spend our money matters.
Buying local has never been so important – not just for the economy but in terms of fast fashion too.
Irish boutiques have their fingers on the fashion pulse.
These independently owned stores are a treasure trove of stylish gems – from cool casual wear to quirky scandi labels, they have you covered.
Baum und Pferdgarten at MacBees.A wider trouser style calls for bigger checks, €289,
The Vampire’s Wife at Havana Boutique.Florals aren’t just for spring – make them everlasting with an investment buy, €1,340,