The Weekly Fashion Edit: Local Gems

If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that where we spend our money matters.

Buying local has never been so important – not just for the economy but in terms of fast fashion too.

Irish boutiques have their fingers on the fashion pulse.

These independently owned stores are a treasure trove of stylish gems – from cool casual wear to quirky scandi labels, they have you covered.

Alpaca wool sweater, €130, NinasBoutique.ie

Above - Get The Look: Enter a neutral sartorial zone of coffee and creams for a delectable look, Sweater, €130, Nina’s Boutique.

Dress, £65, French Connection at Snaubs

Animal Instinct: For stand-alone style, animal print has you covered, £65, French Connection at Snaubs.

Sweatshirt, €169, Ragdoll at Seagreen

Casual Chic: Even in loungewear, black remains to be simple yet chic, €169, Ragdoll LA at Seagreen.

Trousers, €289, Baum Und Pferdgarten at MacBees

Big Impact: A wider trouser style calls for bigger checks, €289, Baum und Pferdgarten at MacBees.

Pendant, €150, MoMuse

Pearls of Wisdom: Delicate pearls are the wise choice when it comes to simple sophistication, €150, MoMuse.

Dress, €1,340, Vampires Wife at Havana

Nocturnal Blooms: Florals aren’t just for spring – make them everlasting with an investment buy, €1,340, The Vampire’s Wife at Havana Boutique.

Sneakers, €235, Filippa K at Olori

Bright Whites: Let the standard white sneaker be the foundation for a more explorative spring style, €235, Filippa K at Olori.

Skirt, €250, Isabel Marant at Costume Dublin

Short Story: Embrace the season’s love for a shorter hem with a flattering high-low detail, €250, Isabel Marant at Costume.

Blazer, €77.97, Scotch Maison at Avoca

Trail Blazer: Keep things simple with a black blazer for a pulled-together look this season, €77.97 (on sale), Maison Scotch at Avoca.

Cardigan, €79, Divine

Long Haul: The humble cardigan is now a staple in our WFH wear – go long for extra comfort, €79, Divine.