Lose the loungewear: It's time to start dressing like we used to

Now, more than ever, our style needs a little pick-me-up. While embracing loungewear has been fun, it’s time to make the shift to dressing as we did before. An injection of print is just the remedy to reinvigorate your style. Don’t be afraid to go bold. For inspiration, look to Versace, Prada and Valentino where prints prevailed.
Dare to make a statement with a collage of floral and checkerboard prints, as seen on the runway at Erdem.
Reach for the sartorial stars with this beautiful pink star motif pencil dress, €395, Niamh O’Neill.
Looking to introduce print into your wardrobe? Choose a print bag for a subtle effect, €225, Nicki Hoyne Collection.
Be brave and have a little fun at the same time with an interesting abstract print, €210, Stine Goya.
If a print overload is too much to handle, keep it simple with a splash of florals, €115, Arket.
Take the guilt out of a splurge by investing in a classic monochrome print skirt, €1,100, Victoria Beckham at Brown Thomas.
No print edit would be complete without the definitive leopard print, €140, DAY Birger et Mikkelsen at Arnotts.
The demure shirt-dress is given a jungle-inspired revamp, €39.95, Zara.
Let your legs do all the talking with graffiti print trousers, €150, Bimba Y Lola.
When in doubt, go with what you know – let florals awaken you to a love of print, €99, Coast.