Lose the loungewear: It's time to start dressing like we used to

Now, more than ever, our style needs a little pick-me-up. While embracing loungewear has been fun, it’s time to make the shift to dressing as we did before. An injection of print is just the remedy to reinvigorate your style. Don’t be afraid to go bold. For inspiration, look to Versace, Prada and Valentino where prints prevailed.

Get The Look

Dare to make a statement with a collage of floral and checkerboard prints, as seen on the runway at Erdem.

Night Sky

Dress Pink Stars,€395, Niamh O'Neill

Reach for the sartorial stars with this beautiful pink star motif pencil dress, €395, Niamh O’Neill.

#ieloves: Join The Dots

Camera Bag, €225., Nicki Hoyne Collection

Looking to introduce print into your wardrobe? Choose a print bag for a subtle effect, €225, Nicki Hoyne Collection.

Let’s Dance

Shirt, €210, Stine Goya

Be brave and have a little fun at the same time with an interesting abstract print, €210, Stine Goya.

Make A Splash

Dress, €115, Arket

If a print overload is too much to handle, keep it simple with a splash of florals, €115, Arket.

Staying Power

Skirt, €1,100, Victoria Beckham at Brown Thomas

Take the guilt out of a splurge by investing in a classic monochrome print skirt, €1,100, Victoria Beckham at Brown Thomas.

Into The Wild

Shirt, €140, DAY Birger et Mikkelsen at Arnotts

No print edit would be complete without the definitive leopard print, €140, DAY Birger et Mikkelsen at Arnotts.

Tiger Lady

Shirt Dress, €39.95, Zara

The demure shirt-dress is given a jungle-inspired revamp, €39.95, Zara.

Street Wear

Trousers, €150, Bimba Y Lola

Let your legs do all the talking with graffiti print trousers, €150, Bimba Y Lola.

In Bloom

Floral Dress, €99, Coast

When in doubt, go with what you know – let florals awaken you to a love of print, €99, Coast.