Trend of the Week: Feeling Collared

Get ready to show some neck.
‘Misha’ long-sleeve blouse with frill collar, Rixo, €163.95

Fri, 22 Jan, 2021 - 06:00
Annmarie O'Connor - @aocdotme

INSPIRATION:

Last year’s homage to the frilly fashion collar continues in all its retro-inspired glory. From Princess Di to Peter Pan and prairie-style iterations, the coy, puritanical twist takes us back to a simpler time. Perhaps that explains the enduring appeal. So, while virtual catch-ups and video conference calls still abide, make sure any ruffles in your day are the wearable kind.

Below: Statement collar cardigan, Uterqüe, €129 

Statement collar cardigan, Uterque, €129

THE EDIT:

Make a Zoom-worthy entrance in one of these.

Arket, €69

1. Organic cotton frill collar poplin shirt, Arket, €69 

My Theresa, €175

2. Ganni poplin blouse, My Theresa, €175 

Net-a-Porter, €370

3. Àcheval Pampa ‘Ocampo’ lace-trimmed linen blouse, Net-a-Porter, €370 

& Other Stories, €99

4. Statement collar wool knit cardigan, & Other Stories, €99 

Rixo, €157.95

5. ‘Misha’ long-sleeved leopard print blouse with statement collar, Rixo, €157.95 

Rixo, €253.95

6. ‘Lula’ round-neck jumper, Rixo, €253.95 

Monki, €30

7. Sheer sailor collar blouse, Monki, €30 

Zara, €39.95

8. Knit cardigan with contrasting collar, Zara, €39.95 

Mango, €39.99

9. Sleeveless denim frill collar knit, Mango, €39.99 

STYLE NOTES:

  • Pair a knitted iteration with straight-leg jeans and an oversized blazer.
  • Team a white or block colour style with a knit vest, and vinyl trousers.
  • Layer your favourite beneath a strappy sundress when days get brighter.
  • Wear beneath a crop top paired with Bermuda shorts and chunky loafers.

