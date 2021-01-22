Trend of the Week: Feeling Collared

Last year’s homage to the frilly fashion collar continues in all its retro-inspired glory. From Princess Di to Peter Pan and prairie-style iterations, the coy, puritanical twist takes us back to a simpler time. Perhaps that explains the enduring appeal. So, while virtual catch-ups and video conference calls still abide, make sure any ruffles in your day are the wearable kind.
Above: ‘Lauren’ long-sleeve blouse with frill collar, Rixo, €163.95
Below: Statement collar cardigan, Uterqüe, €129
Make a Zoom-worthy entrance in one of these.
1. Organic cotton frill collar poplin shirt, Arket, €69
2. Ganni poplin blouse, My Theresa, €175
3. Àcheval Pampa ‘Ocampo’ lace-trimmed linen blouse, Net-a-Porter, €370
4. Statement collar wool knit cardigan, & Other Stories, €99
5. ‘Misha’ long-sleeved leopard print blouse with statement collar, Rixo, €157.95
6. ‘Lula’ round-neck jumper, Rixo, €253.95
7. Sheer sailor collar blouse, Monki, €30
8. Knit cardigan with contrasting collar, Zara, €39.95
9. Sleeveless denim frill collar knit, Mango, €39.99
- Pair a knitted iteration with straight-leg jeans and an oversized blazer.
- Team a white or block colour style with a knit vest, and vinyl trousers.
- Layer your favourite beneath a strappy sundress when days get brighter.
- Wear beneath a crop top paired with Bermuda shorts and chunky loafers.