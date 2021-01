Keeping things office appropriate on top while staying in the comfort zone on the bottom are the new fashion rules.

Here are our top tips to giving the illusion of smart dressing with a hint of casual.

Above: Be inspired by the Parisian approach to WFH dressing, as seen on the Paul & Joe runway.

GET THE LOOK:

Collar Jumper, €24.99, New Look

White-Collar: Smarten up your knitwear with fashion’s favourite collar style of the moment, €24.99, New Look.

Sleeveless Cardi, €285, Ganni

Apple Green: Introduce some college prep vibes into your WFH wear by donning the must-have sleeveless cardi, €285, Ganni.

Leather Shirt, €339, Uterque

Speak Volumes: An oversized leather shirt allows comfort and style in one, €339, Uterqüe.

Trousers. €160.00, Stine Goya

Pastel Pleasures: Take comfort in elasticated waist trousers while enduring yet another Zoom meeting, €160, Stine Goya.

Floral Polo Neck, €140, Holzweiler

Spring Shoot: Keep a streamlined look on top while embracing a hint of spring florals, €140, Holzweiler.

Jumpsuit, €200, Gestuz Deboragz at Arnotts

Jump Start: The trusty jumpsuit is the sartorial multitasker- keeping things smart yet casual, €200, Gestuz at Arnotts.

Jeans - €249, Theo+George

Get The Skinny: Match your favourite skinnies with a blazer and shirt for a classic WFH look, €249, Theo + George.

Blouse - €170, Gaala

#ieloves: Iron Lady: Channel your inner Margaret Thatcher with her go-to style of blouse, €170, Gaâla.

Ugg Boot, €185, Next

Ugly Duckling: It seems a COVID induced nostalgia mixed with a craving for comfort has given way for the return of the Ugg boot, €185, Ugg at Next.