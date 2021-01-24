Get the Look: Makeup that works on your skin while you work from home

If you are still applying makeup every morning, it should improve your skin throughout the day. This seems to be the thinking behind 2021’s foundation, primer, and concealer launches so far and beauty brands are wise to pursue the line. While we can get on board with skincare as self-care in these troubled times, “a full face of makeup is good for mental health” is an angle that even Dolly Parton might find hard to sell.

Elizabeth Arden Flawless Start Hydrating Serum Primer, €36 at boots.ie

Whenever I hear that a primer is made with lots of hyaluronic acid I predict a tacky finish: the film-forming agents that so often create makeup base just seem to make it sticky. Elizabeth Arden gets it right with Flawless Start, a silky oil-in-gel that evens everything out and gives skin a dewy glow. The primer feels slightly watery and the dropper-bottle packaging prevents waste. Conceived as a multitasker, it improves the skin’s texture even when you go without makeup. It contains more reparative niacinamide than hyaluronic acid. I recommend keeping this primer away from your eyes and lips as it is mildly fragranced and contains quite a lot of Lady’s Mantle extract — a natural astringent that may temporarily shrink pores but won’t do sensitive spots any good.

Urban Decay Stay Naked Hydromaniac Tinted Glow Hydrator, €32 at arnotts.ie from January 29

Prebiotics are rare in makeup but Urban Decay’s made fermented kombucha is a key ingredient in Stay Naked Hydromaniac, its new hydrating foundation. The formula also includes luxurious marula oil and a ginger oil blend known to detox and clarify the complexion for a real-skin glow. The brand claims it elevates skin’s moisture level by 30%. After a day’s wear, skin appears naturally smoother and dewier. Like all Stay Naked formulas, Hydromaniac is long-wearing. It provides medium-to-full coverage and is available in 12 shades ranging from ‘ultra deep’ to ‘ultra fair.’ You can check which is closest to your current foundation shade on findation.com.

Bare Minerals Original Liquid Mineral Concealer, €26.50 at bareminerals.co.uk

Based on Bare Minerals’ 1995 Loose Mineral Foundation, Original Liquid Mineral Concealer is a low-fuss way to moisturise the eye area while brightening dark circles and reducing fine lines. The multi-tasking, vegan formula has a creamy texture that blends easily. Its lightweight camouflage gives medium coverage with a subtly luminous finish created by mineral-coated pearlescent powder. It wears well all day without creasing or settling into fine lines. It is rich in naturally derived ingredients, including hydrating white lily extract. It comes in 17 shades. The brand recommends going 1-2 shades lighter than your skin tone — but if you have porcelain skin they don’t offer enough options to do that.

Clarins Everlasting Long Wearing and Hydrating Matte Foundation, €35 at clarins.ie

Everlasting is a quality you look for in love or batteries — foundation needs to come off. Thankfully, Clarins has given this makeup some skincare benefits that last. Quinoa seed extract helps to reinforce the skin’s natural moisture barrier. Sunflower phospholipids give skin a plumping antioxidant boost. Horse chestnut extract and escin from horse chestnut are known for their draining properties which have a positive action on skin’s circulation. Bamboo powder and natural silica absorb excess sebum: the complexion appears matte and naturally even. Pearl and rose gold powders blur inconsistencies and create a subtle glow.

Everlasting is truly transfer-proof, Clarins Laboratories combined a special ‘hold’ polymer with organic oat sugars known for their ability to increase the adherence of colour pigments on the skin. The foundation promotes an impeccable-looking complexion for 24 hours.

Givenchy Prism Libre Skin-Caring Glow Foundation, €49.50 at boots.ie and selected online pharmacies

Givenchy is known for brightening makeup, the original Prism Libre is a quadrant of four loose, light-diffusing powders that’s been the brand’s most recognisable beauty product since 2006. This foundation gives the line a sustainable edge, the bottle is completely recyclable and the formula is 97% ingredients of natural origin (the other 3% is a texture-enhancer and a preservative). The foundation is water-based and very light. Skin-improving ingredients include tropaeolum majus flower extract and Vitamin E. It has the same flaw-blurring, colour-correcting properties as the original Prism Libre Powder. Givenchy makeup director, Nicolas Degennes, calls the finish "the most natural light possible. A vibrant light, which revives the complexion".