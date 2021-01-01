Trend of the Week: The Big Cover-Up

INSPIRATION:

Winter – we’ve got a month left before the proverbial season of discontent takes its leave.

Roughly translated, we’ve got another round (or three) of the rain-wind-hail trifecta before Mother Nature gives us a break.

Given such meteorological dissonance, it makes sense to invest in outerwear – the kind that keeps body warm and soul happy.

Whether you choose the waxed, puffer down, weather-worthy iterations or something akin to or capacious faux fur or snuggly borg is your call.

Just know you’ve got the hall pass to splurge after the year that was. You’re welcome.

Above: Herringbone double-breasted coat, Mango, was €99.99; now €69.99

Below: Double cotton oversized jacket, Ganni, €425

THE EDIT:

Wrap up in these closet keepers.

Matches Fashion, €549

Stand Studio Linda faux shearling-trimmed faux-leather coat, Matches Fashion, €549

Matches Fashion, €1450

Burberry quilted-panel wool-blend duffle coat, Matches Fashion, €1450

Zara, €89.95

Quilted parka, Zara, €89.95

H&M, €69.99

Faux shearling coat, H&M, €69.99

Whistles, was €310_ now €239.25

Ultimate longline biker coat, Whistles, was €310; now €239.25

Arnotts, €430

Barbour ‘Norwood’ waxed coat, Arnotts, €430

Moncler, €1660

‘Parnaiba’ long down coat with down quilting, Moncler, €1,660

Wolf & Badger, €494

The Extreme Collection 'Loira' faux fur coat, Wolf & Badger, €494

STYLE NOTES:

FEELING SHEEPISH: Borg has become the wearable hug we all need. Its short and thick nap, which bears a resemblance to sheepskin, is equally covetable both as outerwear texture or inner lining.

WAX ON: Although hale and hearty; waxed cotton coats and jackets, are prone to drying out over time, especially in areas subject to friction and creases. Barbour, masters of outdoor apparel, offer an expert repair and rewax service, to breathe life into your favourite forever pieces; as do local specialist dry cleaner services.

GET DOWN: In the market for a down coat? Check the tag for a high ‘fill power’ or the percentage of down clusters. Premier brands like Moncler boast 90% goose down clusters indicating better performance in terms of lightness, thermal capacity, and insulating properties.