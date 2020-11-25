Forget fast fashion: Choose investment pieces you'll wear forever

When curating your winter wardrobe, look to the 30 Wears mantra. This is all about cost per wear, investing in key pieces that will transcend through, not just the seasons but decades too. These are the sartorial staples every forever wardrobe needs.
Invest in a statement bag to complete a staple wardrobe, €420, a o i f e ®
If you are going to invest in one accessory make it the versatile silk scarf, €230, Éadach at Brown Thomas.
The sandy tones of neutrals lend well to an understated chic that never goes out of style, €255, Knitss.
It’s time to subvert the classic black trouser with the luxuriously tactile feel of velvet, €159, Tommy Hilfiger.
The floral midi has become the sartorial heroine of every wardrobe, €299, Cobbler's Lane.
Make your winter boots more interesting by opting for autumnal berry tones, €186, Bianca Di at Zalando.
Longevity is guaranteed with an oversized blazer in the season’s favourite heritage check, €59.95, Zara.
Indulge in a cinematic look with a simple black roll-neck – think Audrey Hepburn in Funny Face, €49, Arket.
Since the ‘60s the abbreviated hemline of the mini remains a style worth wearing – bring a bit of edge with leather, €40, River Island.