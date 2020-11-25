Forget fast fashion: Choose investment pieces you'll wear forever

It’s time to leave the fast world of fashion trends for something simpler.
Bare Essentials: Look to Olivia Palermo for inspiration as she strips things back to a classic palette of black and white.

Paul Burns

When curating your winter wardrobe, look to the 30 Wears mantra. This is all about cost per wear, investing in key pieces that will transcend through, not just the seasons but decades too. These are the sartorial staples every forever wardrobe needs.

Bag For Life

Invest in a statement bag to complete a staple wardrobe, €420, a o i f e ® 

Silky Smooth

If you are going to invest in one accessory make it the versatile silk scarf, €230, Éadach at Brown Thomas.

Creamy Caramel

The sandy tones of neutrals lend well to an understated chic that never goes out of style, €255, Knitss.

Velvet Underground

It’s time to subvert the classic black trouser with the luxuriously tactile feel of velvet, €159, Tommy Hilfiger.

Big Country

The floral midi has become the sartorial heroine of every wardrobe, €299, Cobbler's Lane.

Merry Berry

Make your winter boots more interesting by opting for autumnal berry tones, €186, Bianca Di at Zalando.

Blaze Of Glory

Longevity is guaranteed with an oversized blazer in the season’s favourite heritage check, €59.95, Zara.

Star Power

Indulge in a cinematic look with a simple black roll-neck – think Audrey Hepburn in Funny Face, €49, Arket.

Mighty Mini

Since the ‘60s the abbreviated hemline of the mini remains a style worth wearing – bring a bit of edge with leather, €40, River Island.

