Get the Look: 10 beauty launches of 2020 that are worth trying

Beauty hasn’t been anyone’s priority this year. You probably wore less makeup. E-commerce retailer, Beauty Bay replaced Charlotte Tilbury as Ireland’s favourite beauty brand, according to a survey by international research platform, Cosmetify. Coco Chanel said beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself. Maybe you’ve embraced your skin’s natural texture or decided thicker brows are your thing and plan to stay you in 2021. Product launches continued apace this year and there have been some lovely ones in skincare and makeup. The following are my top ten.

No7 Advanced 1.5% Retinol Complex Night Concentrate, €36 at boots.ie

Retinol is the most well-established anti-aging ingredient we know about, it’s got more than four decades' research on its side. It can also help to balance oily skin and lighten sunspots. No7’s night concentrate was a great launch, it’s fragrance and alcohol-free and a very effective way to get retinol in your skin’s diet. It also contains three replenishing peptides that support retinol in fighting signs of ageing.

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Jewel Lips, €28 at charlottetilbury.com

This wasn’t a great year to put out a fantastic lipgloss but Charlotte Tilbury did it anyway. Jewel Lips is a plumping gloss that doesn’t sting skin to make lips larger. It is not sticky or goopy, the finish doesn’t look frosted and all of the tints are flattering.

Huda Beauty Legit Lashes, €24.30 at boots.ie

This was the year the queen of false lashes decided to fake those too. Huda Kattan’s first mascara is fabulous. There’s nothing new about a wand that thickens with one end and lengthens with the other, hers just does it especially well.

E.l.f Cosmetics All The Feels Facial Oil, €14.99 at boots.ie

All The Feels is a great serum substitute for dry or sensitive skin on freezing mornings. This is a wonderful blend of non-fragrant, antioxidant plant fats including jojoba, sunflower, grape, meadowfoam, rosehip, hemp and carrot. There’s also squalane, which is itself rich in antioxidants and fatty acids.

Milk Makeup Vegan Milk Moisturising Cleanser, from €13.80 at cultbeauty.co.uk

Vegan beauty is here to stay but the products are just as hit-and-miss as the kind with fish or animal-derived ingredients. This cleanser is a hit. It cleans the skin thoroughly but soothesit with grape, oat kernel, jojoba, watermelon, and argan oils, as well as shea butter, oat extract, aloe, and sodium hyaluronate.

Giorgio Armani Beauty Neo Nude Glow Foundation, €38.36 at brownthomas.com

Neo Nude Glow is the perfect no-makeup makeup, providing radiance, flaw-blurring and fantastic coverage with very little product. The shade range is excellent, which isn’t always the case with lightweight foundations. A good match is subtle enough to colour-correct male skin (the Shade Finder on Armani’s US site features both male and female models) if you’re a man who wears a little camo on shadows or rosacea but doesn’t like it to show.

Glossier Priming Moisturizer Balance Oil-Control Gel Cream, €26 at glossier.com

There are too many primers to choose from, if you had primer fatigue when this launch happened I do not blame you for ignoring it. Regardless, this gel is a very nice option for oily skin. It curbs shine, obscures pores, and includes healing ingredients such as niacinamide.

Murad Environmental Shield Vita-c Glycolic Brightening Serum, €81 at dpharmacy.ie

Dr Murad’s products are never purse-friendly but this is a great fragrance-free serum for dry skin, especially if you’re dealing with sunspots and other evidence of UV damage. Vitamin C and glycolic acid are a powerful combination. It also contains a tiny amount of gold pigment, which creates instant (fake) radiance while the serum works.

The Inkey List PHA Toner, €12.99 at selected pharmacies

This toner is a great way to exfoliate quickly. It won’t achieve the same effects as a leave-on product after the first use but if you are unsure how well your skin can tolerate acid, a delay is no bad thing. Polyhydroxy acid (PHA) leaves skin softer and more refined and can fade red marks and increase skin’s natural moisture content with regular use.

Dublin Herbalists Clean Hands, €7.99 at dublinherbalists.ie

Hand sanitiser was the handbag essential of 2020. Dublin Herbalists, based in Tipperary, is one of many Irish businesses that got it right. This spray cleans your hands with 65% isopropyl alcohol while glycerin keeps them soft.