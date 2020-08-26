The Skin Nerd: The €35 skincare regime for anyone on a budget 

Results-driven skincare nowadays can come with a much more accessible price tag than in previous decades, and even if you are not fond of buying skincare online, you can find reasonably priced items in pharma cies and department stores alike.

Something that I try to be conscious of is that not everyone has the same skincare budget, and although some think a €25 cleanser is a steal if it ’ s working hard for you, it’s perhaps not a reality for all .

The compromise with budget skincare may be that it protects your skin, maintains it and provid es it with hydration, however, it may not have the ability to target your specific skin concerns, or if it can, it may take slightly longer to see results. And even so, this isn’t always the case!

The skeleton of a skincare routine features a cleanser, a serum and an SPF. In my opinion, a well-rounded routine contains a pre-cleanse step, a cleanser, a hydrating antioxidant serum, a vitamin A serum and an SPF along with an exfoliating cleanser – a truly inexpensive routine may not check every single box, but you definitely can get a few in there.

For cleansing, you can opt for the CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser which comes in at €9.99 (selected pharmacies) and will last you a while.

There are other CeraVe cleansers at the same price point, but the great thing about their Hydrating Cleanser is that it is suitable and beneficial for all skin, with ceramides and hyaluronic acid to improve skin hydration whilst removing debris, sebum a nd remnants of makeup. For makeup removal, I am biased but I would recommend my own Cleanse Off Mitt (€6.50 , cleanseoffmitt.com and selected pharmacies ) - the value in this is that you just add water and this allows the microfibre material to gent ly scoop makeup and oil from the skin.

Every single COM is at its peak for 3 months so that’s a lot of pre-cleansing for €6.50, if I do say so myself.

Many multi-purpose serums can be around the €30 - €40 price point on the low end, up to the €90 bracket in the mid - range and even more if you’re going for supreme luxury.

These serums can often provide a host of skin benefits in one fell swoop – antioxidant protection, hydration, anti-ageing, sebum-regulating... you name it.

At a lower price point, s omething like The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Serum (€7.99, selected pharmacies and department stores) will provide instant hydration while working to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrin kles over time.

If you are reading this and entirely happy to continue washing your face with water and just want to purchase one thing, this is where you tune in – SPF.

Every being out there needs an SPF , no matter whether you are young or old, tanned or pale, no matter your gender... Unless, of course, you are tucked away in a lightless cave 24 hours a day.

A tried and tested affordable classic is the La Roche-Posay Anthelios range. Their Anthelios Pocket (30ml) comes in at €11.00 (selected pharmacies) and is factor 50, broad-spectrum – meaning it protects from both UVA and UVB rays – and it is suitable for sensitive skin.

Plus, as the name suggests, it’s pocket-sized so perfect for top-ups. For around €35, this starter skincare kit will last you between 6 weeks to 8 weeks, with your cleanser and Cleanse Off Mitt going for even longer – I won’t say it’s the cheapest of the cheap, but it’s certainly good value!





The Nerdie Pick

Not the norm to find makeup as my N erdie Pick, but your makeup doesn’t need to break the bank either. If you’re fond of a sharp wing from time to time, the Carter Beauty Steadfast Liquid Liner Pen (€ 4. 95, carterbeautycosmetics.com and selected pharmacies) will earn its spot in your makeup bag.

It’s long-lasting and has quite an intense black to it, and many find a pen eyeliner much simpler to use than other alternatives.

It’s cruelty-free, like the entire range, and in times like these, it’s more important to shop Irish than ever.