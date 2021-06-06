Bafta snubs and surprises: Casualty wins gold while The Crown misses out

It was a triumphant night for Michaela Coel and her powerful drama I May Destroy You at the Bafta television awards.

But there was disappointment for royal drama The Crown, which had been nominated for four prizes but left empty handed.

Josh O’Connor, who was nominated in the leading actor category for his turn as the Prince of Wales, was defeated by Normal People’s Paul Mescal[/ur], while Tobias Menzies, who plays Prince Philip, lost out on the supporting actor prize to Small Axe’s Malachi Kirby.

A stunned 😮 Malachi Kirby picks up the Supporting Actor BAFTA for his performance in Small Axe 🎉 #VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/Y6ZQwAVD0s — BAFTA (@BAFTA) June 6, 2021

Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Princess Margaret, was pipped to the supporting actress prize by Rakie Ayola for Anthony while Save Me Too beat the show to the drama series prize.

Kirby’s win was the only prize taken by Steve McQueen’s anthology series, despite leading the nominations for the ceremony with six nods.

Congratulations to another first time winner, Malachi Kirby, who wins the Supporting Actor BAFTA for his role as Darcus Howe in Mangrove, part of Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology. 🏆🎭 #VirginMediaBAFTAs #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/iFM1JMsFbl — BAFTA (@BAFTA) June 6, 2021

It had previously dominated at Bafta’s craft awards, where it won five awards, for makeup and hair design, costume design, production design, photography and lighting (fiction) and scripted casting.

Sky Arts series Life & Rhymes was the surprise winner of the entertainment programme gong, beating Saturday night staples Strictly Come Dancing, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and The Masked Singer.

"Thank you so much @SkyArts for being so brave and so pioneering, putting on British TV the first spoken word poetry show"

Giving voice to a community that needs to be heard with Life & Rhymes. #VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/bKhz9uaxPR — BAFTA (@BAFTA) June 6, 2021

Meanwhile Casualty was named best soap or continuing drama, just days after the BBC announced its spin-off show Holby City will end next year.

The medical drama defeated Coronation Street, EastEnders and Hollyoaks.