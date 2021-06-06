Normal People star Paul Mescal wins TV Bafta award

Ireland's Paul Mescal has won a Bafta TV award for his role in Normal People.

Mescal was named best actor for his turn performance as Connell and thanked “the best scene partner,” his co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones.

The Kildare native shot to fame last year when he played one of the two leads in the TV adaption of Sally Rooney's novel of the same name.

He hailed the “life-changing” impact Normal People has had on him after he was named the winner of the Bafta leading actor award.

The other nominees included John Boyega (Small Axe), Josh O’Connor (The Crown), Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Shaun Parkes (Small Axe) and Waleed Zuaiter (Baghdad Central).

In his acceptance speech, Mescal said that he “was fully not expecting” to win the award.

He thanked his parents, the team behind Normal People and his agent before dedicating the award to his co-star, Edgar-Jones.

He hailed the UK actress as “one of the best people I know”.

Paul Mescal’s acceptance speech for Leading Actor in recognition of his performance as Connell in @NormalPeopleBBC vs. @RichardAyoade’s commentary immediately after 😂 Some people just have a natural way with words. @mescal_paul #VirginMediaBAFTAs #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/EjFgWLZVg7 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) June 6, 2021

After the ceremony, Mescal said the programme “totally changed my life and has given me an opportunity to continue doing the job that I love”.

Normal People follows the lives and the on-off relationship of two Sligo teenagers, Marianne and Connell, as they leave school and head to university.

Directed by Oscar nominee Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie Macdonald, the show was a hit with both viewers and critics.

The show was released on RTÉ in Ireland and on the BBC in the UK. It set a new record for the most streams on the RTÉ Player.

Mescal, 25, said the programme focuses on “the normal human in society and treats their joys and traumas and tribulations with utter respect”.

“I think it struck a chord because it’s seeing two people that I feel people can relate to and seeing how they navigate life,” he added.

“It’s quite a simple premise and trusts an audience to engage and be challenged by it.” He also credited the programme with introducing him to his “best friend in Daisy (Edgar-Jones)”, who played Marianne.

Mescal said he would “love” to do another series of Normal People and “would work with Daisy again in a heartbeat”.

“Regardless of work or anything like that, I’m just excited to see her so we can see each other again. It will be great,” he said.

However he said there is “nothing at all in the pipeline” for another series of Normal People.