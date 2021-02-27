George Clooney and Julia Roberts to reunite for romcom Ticket To Paradise

George Clooney and Julia Roberts to reunite for romcom Ticket To Paradise
George Clooney and Julia Roberts will reunite for the romcom Ticket To Paradise, it has been announced (PA)
Sat, 27 Feb, 2021 - 01:28
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

George Clooney and Julia Roberts will reunite for the romcom Ticket To Paradise, it has been announced.

The Hollywood stars – who appeared together in the Oceans heist movies – will play a divorced couple who jet to Bali to stop their daughter getting married.

British filmmaker Ol Parker, known for his work on 2018 musical sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, is on directing duties.

Ticket To Paradise, a Universal film, will begin filming later this year, according to Deadline.

In December Clooney, 59, starred in the Netflix film The Midnight Sky, which he also directed.

Roberts, 53, recently appeared in Amazon TV series Homecoming.

They also both starred together in 2016 crime thriller Money Monster, which was directed by Jodie Foster.

More in this section

Billie Eilish opens up on ex-boyfriend in Apple TV+ documentary Billie Eilish opens up on ex-boyfriend in Apple TV+ documentary
61st Cannes Film Festival - Tyson photocall Mike Tyson comes out swinging against planned TV series on his life and career
Marriage Story premiere - BFI London Film Festival 2019 Golden Globes adds additional names to presenting line-up
paradisepa-sourceplace: uk
Onward UK premiere - London

Tom Holland on Cherry transformation: ‘I got very sick’

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices