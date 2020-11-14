Bollywood stars share Diwali well wishes

Amitabh Bachchan (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sat, 14 Nov, 2020 - 23:42
Tom Horton, PA

The festival of Diwali has been marked by a number of Bollywood stars on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan, Soha Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif were among the stars to mark the religious festival by sending their fans well wishes.

The festival of lights, which is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs, is being celebrated amid the pandemic.

Mohabbatein star Bachchan wished his followers a happy Diwali by sharing a news report about celebrations of the festival in India.

His son Abhishek Bachchan, also an actor, shared a similar message with his followers.

“Wish you all a very happy, healthy, peaceful and safe Diwali,” he tweeted.

Ali Khan shared a picture of herself on Instagram wearing sunglasses alongside a Diwali message.

“You can forgive someone who is afraid of the dark but the real tragedy of life is to be afraid of the light,” she wrote.

“Let there be light. Happy Diwali (and if it’s too bright for you, wear sunglasses).”

Actor Salman Khan also shared a message with his followers.

“Wishing you all a v happy Diwali and a prosperous new year,” he said.

English actress Katrina Kaif, who has starred in Bollywood films, shared a photo on Instagram of her holding a candle.

“Love and light to all,” she wrote.

