Melania Trump knew husband would win election ‘if and when’ he ran

Melania Trump has said she always knew her husband would win the US presidential election “if and when” he ran.

The former fashion model, 50, recalled Donald Trump’s announcement in 1999 on the Larry King Live show that he was considering running for office.

Speaking to Tatler, Mrs Trump said they had known then that the time was not right.

(Tatler/PA)

She told the publication: “We knew it wasn’t the time. But I did know that if and when he ran, he would win.”

Mrs Trump also highlighted measures against addiction as the achievement of her husband’s presidency she was most proud of.

She said: “We have to take away the stigma and shame that comes with addiction and treat it as an illness.

“I’m proud of the strides and results this administration has made, resulting in saved lives.”

Melania Trump (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mrs Trump, who was born Melanija Knavs in 1970 in the Slovenian industrial town of Sevnica, said her childhood and subsequent years living across Europe had led to the position of US first lady.

She said: “Growing up in Slovenia, living in both Milan and Paris at a young age, then moving to the United States and living in New York City in my 20s – all of that has led to my serving our great nation as first lady.

“I grew up with a beautiful family and had a wonderful childhood.

“My mother and father taught us the importance of education, hard work and family.”

Speaking about where her life experiences had left her, she said: “I can tell you that I believe in free market capitalism.”

The former model met Mr Trump in 1998 and they married 2005.

They have a 14-year-old son named Barron.

