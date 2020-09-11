'There's a bun in the oven': Amy Huberman's pun-tastic pregnancy news

Amy Huberman has revealed she and husband Brian O'Driscoll are expecting their third child.

The actress shared a photo of a bun in the oven on her Instagram today, announcing "there’s a bun in the oven."

"Listen I know I’m a pun hun and this is pun hun’s bun pun but there IS an actual little bun in the oven," she wrote.

"We’ve been cooking something other than banana bread & sourdough over the past few months and it’s over half way cooked now but it’s a slow cook one so still needs another few months yet."

Amy and Brian, both now aged 41, got married 10 years ago at Lough Rynn Castle and are parents to seven-year-old Sadie and five-year-old Billy.

Noting all the jobs former rugby star husband Brian has taken on at home since lockdown, Amy added: "Only prob is between the PE teacher and the painter and the gardener and the baker during lockdown I might not be entiiiiiiiiiirely sure who the Dad is.

"Was starting to get looks from people as I was leaving the shops with a mask on and what looked like merch stuffed up my top on the rob," she joked.

Well-wishers rushed to congratulate the couple.

Aoibhinn Garrihy said it is "such gorgeous news" while Victoria Smurfitt called Amy an "utter Wonder Woman".