'There's a bun in the oven': Amy Huberman's pun-tastic pregnancy news

Amy Huberman and Brian O'Driscoll are expecting baby number three
'There's a bun in the oven': Amy Huberman's pun-tastic pregnancy news

Brian O’Driscoll and Amy Huberman are expecting thieir third child in the coming months. Picture: Robbie Reynolds

Friday, September 11, 2020 - 14:45 PM
Denise O’Donoghue

Amy Huberman has revealed she and husband Brian O'Driscoll are expecting their third child.

The actress shared a photo of a bun in the oven on her Instagram today, announcing "there’s a bun in the oven." 

"Listen I know I’m a pun hun and this is pun hun’s bun pun but there IS an actual little bun in the oven," she wrote. 

"We’ve been cooking something other than banana bread & sourdough over the past few months and it’s over half way cooked now but it’s a slow cook one so still needs another few months yet."

Amy and Brian, both now aged 41, got married 10 years ago at Lough Rynn Castle and are parents to seven-year-old Sadie and five-year-old Billy.

Noting all the jobs former rugby star husband Brian has taken on at home since lockdown, Amy added: "Only prob is between the PE teacher and the painter and the gardener and the baker during lockdown I might not be entiiiiiiiiiirely sure who the Dad is. 

"Was starting to get looks from people as I was leaving the shops with a mask on and what looked like merch stuffed up my top on the rob," she joked.

Well-wishers rushed to congratulate the couple.

Aoibhinn Garrihy said it is "such gorgeous news" while Victoria Smurfitt called Amy an "utter Wonder Woman".

Read More

Mary Trump and Jane Fonda among Late Late Show guests tonight

More in this section

Celtic v Rangers - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership - Celtic Park Still ‘some work to be done’ in Rod Stewart assault case, US court told
Jane Fonda Mary Trump and Jane Fonda among Late Late Show guests tonight
Aladdin European Premiere - London Original aunt Vivian joins Will Smith for Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reunion special

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices