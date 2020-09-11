Mary Trump and Jane Fonda among Late Late Show guests this week

A Hollywood actress, US President Donald Trump's niece and a Garda whistleblower are among the guests on tonight's Late Late Show.

Two-time Academy Award-winner and Hollywood royalty, Jane Fonda, will reminisce about her time in Northern Ireland, her illustrious career, and getting arrested last year while highlighting the climate crisis.

Mary Trump, niece of US President Donald Trump, will discuss her explosive book, what goes on at Trump family dinners, and why she firmly believes her uncle is out of his depth.

When Majella Moynihan blew the whistle on her treatment at the hands of her superiors in the gardaí, she shocked the nation and won apologies from the Garda Commissioner and Minister for Justice.

Majella Moynihan. Picture: RTE.

Majella will share how she wouldn't let that treatment break her, and why, despite everything that happened, hers is a story of hope.

Popular presenting duo, Ant and Dec, will talk about discovering their Irish roots, as well as offering some behind-the-scenes titbits from the upcoming series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Dublin GAA star, Bernard Brogan, will be in studio and getting pushed to his limits — all will be revealed tonight.

Dave McCabe, a singer with Dublin band, Stolen City, was interviewed on The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 in July and told his story of remaining positive after being diagnosed with leukaemia. Following the interview, The Late Late Show invited Dave and Stolen City to perform on the show and tonight they will perform their single, Coming Home.

There will also be a live performance in studio from The Academic, with their song Acting My Age.