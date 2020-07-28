Zendaya celebrates first-ever Emmy nomination

Zendaya celebrates first-ever Emmy nomination
The 90th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Tuesday, July 28, 2020 - 22:05 PM
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Zendaya said her heart is “overflowing with love and gratitude” as she celebrated her surprise Emmy nomination.

The 23-year-old star was recognised for her lead role in HBO’s dark drama Euphoria and found herself in exalted company.

The leading actress in a drama category also contained Britons Olivia Colman (The Crown) and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), as well as Hollywood stars Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Laura Linney (Ozark) and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve).

It was Zendaya’s first Emmy nomination.

Responding to the honour, Zendaya wrote on Instagram: “I’m honestly speechless, my heart is just overflowing with love and gratitude. I’m so incredibly honoured to work beside the talented people that I get to call family. I am a small piece of a big beautiful puzzle and I’m so proud of all of you.”

She thanked Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and the TV academy for the “beautiful acknowledgement”.

Former Disney Channel star Zendaya added: “We out here Emmy nominated y’all!!”

In Euphoria, Zendaya stars as teenage recovering drug addict Rue Bennett. The role earned her a best actress nomination at the Critics’ Choice Awards in January.

Her film roles include The Greatest Showman and the Spider-Man films Homecoming and Far From Home.

More in this section

Johnny Depp court case Johnny Depp’s libel trial draws to a close
Normal People Paul Mescal scores Emmy nomination for Normal People
Venice Film Festival Venice Film Festival unveils line-up for September
emmyszendayaplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices