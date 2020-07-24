Love Island’s Dr Alex George ‘devastated’ following death of his younger brother

Love Island’s Dr Alex George ‘devastated’ following death of his younger brother
The Festival World Premiere – London
Friday, July 24, 2020 - 19:14 PM
Tom Horton, PA

Love Island star Dr Alex George has said he is “devastated” following the death of his younger brother.

The A&E doctor shared the news on Instagram on Friday.

His brother Llyr was due to begin studying at medical school next month.

“I can’t quite believe I am actually writing this post,” he said.

“I have lost my beautiful little brother to mental health.

“I love you so much Llyr.”

He added that his brother was “the kindest and most caring soul”.

Dr Alex George starred in Love Island in 2018 (ITV/PA)

Llyr was a budding doctor who was set to begin his studies.

“I was so proud of you starting medical school next month, you would have been the most incredible doctor,” Dr George said.

“We are hurting so bad. No words can explain. As a family we are devastated.”

Dr George appeared on Love Island in 2018.

If you or someone you know has been affected by mental health issues you can contact:

  • Samaritans - 116 123, text 087 2609090 or email jo@samaritans.ie 
  • Pieta House (Suicide & Self-harm) - 1800 247 247 or 01 623 5606 
  • Aware (Depression, Bi-Polar Disorder & Anxiety) - 1800 80 48 48 
  • Grow (Mental Health support & Recovery) - 1890 474 474 
  • Bodywhys (Eating Disorders Associations of Ireland) - 1890 200 444 
  • Childline (for under 18s) - 1800 66 66 66

Read More

Mel Gibson ‘doing great’ months after hospital stay with Covid-19


More in this section

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Charlize Theron reveals ‘insulting’ request during The Italian Job filming
Johnny Depp court case Johnny Depp joked about punching Amber Heard in the face, court told
Virus Outbreak Mel Gibson Mel Gibson ‘doing great’ months after hospital stay with Covid-19
georgemental healthhealthplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices