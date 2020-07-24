Mel Gibson ‘doing great’ months after hospital stay with Covid-19

Friday, July 24, 2020 - 16:47 PM
Associated Press Reporter

Mel Gibson spent a week in a Los Angeles hospital in April after testing positive for Covid-19, his representative said.

The 64-year-old actor and director has completely recovered and is doing “great” according to the representative.

He also said Gibson has tested negative “numerous times” since then.

Gibson is the latest in a long string of high profile figures to go public with coronavirus diagnoses and recoveries including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, George Stephanopoulos and the singer Pink.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and even be fatal.

The US has more than four million known cases of the coronavirus, with more than 140,000 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

