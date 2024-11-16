Film about life of Edna O'Brien wins best new Irish feature at Cork International Film Festival

An exploration of the life and legacy of fabled Irish writer Edna O’Brien has been declared the winner of the Cork International Film Festival’s best new Irish feature.

The documentary in question, Blue Road: The Edna O’Brien Story, offers a “heartfelt yet humorous” take on the life story of the celebrated writer - who died earlier this year at the age of 94 - according to the festival jury.

“Through its craftsmanship and nuanced perspective, the film celebrates the resilience, complexity, and wit of one of Ireland’s most beloved authors,” the jury said of this year’s award winner, the category of which was sponsored for the second year running by the Irish Examiner and featured six finalists.

The film, directed and written by Sinead O’Shea, traces the iconic writer’s professional and personal life from her original 1960 novel The Country Girls – which was initially banned in Ireland for its frank portrayal of its characters sexual lives - and features an extended interview with the writer from just before she died last July.

“All films in competition for best new Irish feature this year were testaments to the world-class stories being told by Irish filmmakers at this moment,” Fiona Clark, the festival’s director, said.

“The diversity and creativity in each of the films is remarkable, and it was an honour to showcase every one of these features at Cork International Film Festival,” Ms Clark added.

Meanwhile, Vickie Maye, head of features at the Irish Examiner, said the paper is “delighted to have partnered with CIFF again on this award”.

“The quality of these films showcases not only the talent on our island but also the importance of Cork International Film Festival in bringing these films to audiences," she said.