Cork Jazz Festival highlights: 30 top picks for casual fans and hardcore jazzers alike

I like a nice song

If instrumental solos just ain’t your thing, the festival also has some top vocalists on its 2024 roster.

Gregory Porter, Opera House, Thurs & Fri, 7pm: Not surprisingly, the gigs by the smooth-voiced Californian were the first to sell out at the 2024 festival. Possibly the most popular vocalist in jazz at the moment, Porter’s star has continued to rise since his first appearance in Cork in 2012.

Una Healy & Luke Thomas, Everyman, Saturday, 6pm: The former member of The Saturdays joins forces with the Swing Cats singer for ‘Fly me to the Moon’, a set of favourites from the Great American Songbook. Expect covers of perennial favourites from the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, and Nat King Cole.

Gaby Moreno, Triskel, Saturday, 8.30pm: The Guatemalan singer isn’t so well-known in this country, but has won several Grammys and has been doing the rounds of prestigious US TV shows this year, appearing on Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel etc. Not really a jazz singer, Moreno has recorded albums in various genres, but we can expect plenty of Latin flavours for her Cork gig.

Free stuff

Even if you don’t fancy paying for the gigs on offer, there are several places around the city where you can hear jazz or attend fringe events for free. Hopefully, suitable offerings have been made to the orishas to keep the weather on track.

Jazz Stroll on Oliver Plunkett St, Friday, 6.30pm: Some of the marching bands in town do their thing on the pedestrianised street.

Rebel Brass.

Jazz on the Plaza, Emmet Place, Saturday and Sunday afternoons:

The dome stage has been set up outside the Opera House again, with various bands playing sets.

85 Years Of Blue Note, St Peter’s (North Main St), daily: An exhibition of record sleeves and other material from the great jazz label.

Really here for the jazz

Like many other festivals, the Cork event has broadened its offering beyond the genre in the event title, but there is still plenty to attract purists to the city. The postponement of the Kamasi Washington gig at the Opera House due to his back injury means that many of the hardcore will be found at the Triskel through the weekend.

Celebrating Alice Coltrane, Triskel, Thurs & Fri, 8.30pm: Potentially among the gigs of the weekend, harpist Alina Bzhezhinska teams up with saxophonist Tony Kofi and keyboardist Brian Jackson (Gil Scott-Heron, etc) for takes on some of Alice Coltrane’s transformative tunes.

Takuya Kuroda, Triskel, Friday, 6.30pm: The Japanese trumpeter blends a bit of funk with post-bop and other jazz styles.

Marilyn Mazur, Saturday, 2.30pm: A treat for percussion fans as the Danish-American brings her four-piece to Cork for an afternoon gig. Mazur’s impressive CV includes stints playing with the likes of Gil Evans, Wayne Shorter, and Miles Davis.

Zsófia Boros & Trygve Seim, Triskel, Sunday, 8.30pm: The beautiful church venue further cements its strong relationship with the ECM label with this collaboration of two top European musicians. Boros is a classical guitarist from the Czech Republic, while saxophonist Seim hails from Norway.

Cormac McCarthy & Paul Dunlea, Opera House Green Room, Sunday, 9pm: Trombonist Dunlea and pianist McCarthy are a Cork duo who provide an annual reminder at the festival that it’s not just Chicago or Scandanavia who produce top-class jazz musicians.

Paul Dunlea and Cormac McCarthy.

Movers and shakers

While the focus of the festival is primarily live music, DJs and electronic producers have offered some fine nights out in recent years.

Todd Terje, Thursday, Cyprus Avenue, 11pm: The Norwegian DJ/producer Todd Terje is best known for his 2012 anthem ‘Inspector Norse’, but the Mjøndalen marvel has plenty more tunes in his arsenal, and also comes with a reputation as a tasty selector of other people’s tracks.

Theo Parrish, Cyprus Avenue, Friday, 11pm: The house music legend has been in Cork previously for a DJ set at the Pav, and as part of Damon Albarn’s ensemble at the 2011 jazz festival. The Detroit innovator is part of the Gil Scott-Heron tribute earlier in the week, but those at Cyprus Avenue can expect a night of quality house music.

Theo Parrish

Soichi Terada, Liquid Lounge, Fri, 11pm: If you’ve ever played the Ape Escape video game, you’re probably familiar with the music of this Japanese producer. Presented by Electronic Music Council as part of the festival’s Big Fringe, Terada also goes deeper with house tracks that wouldn’t feel out of place on a New York dancefloor.

Hot Chip DJ set, Cork Opera House, Friday, 11.30pm: Some of the members of the popular band take to the decks for a late session.

Jenny Greene, City Hall, Saturday, 10.30pm: A regular visitor to Cork, the 2fm DJ will be offering a mix of upfront dance sounds.

World music

This year’s festival has a particularly strong African strand, and there’s also a major treat for fans of Cuban music.

Buena Vista Allstars: One Night in Havana, Cork Opera House, Saturday, 7pm: Ibrahim Ferrer and his fellow members of the Buena Vista Social Club became international stars in the 1990s thanks to their self-titled album, and a documentary from Wim Wenders. Ibrahim Junior has taken on the baton from his father, and is at the heart of a musical exploration of his island home that will include hits such as ‘Chan Chan’ and ‘Dos Gardenias’.

Buena Vista All Stars

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Everyman, Saturday & Sunday, 10.15pm: The previous gig in Cork by the son of Fela Kuti was kind of a game of two halfs. Accompanied by a brilliant band, he revved up the crowd with a frenetic series of Afrobeat grooves, but then burst the energy balloon somewhat with a rambling speech. Still well worth a punt.

Amadou and Mariam, Cork Opera House, Saturday, 11.30pm: The blind duo from Bamako won a Grammy in 2010 and have been a constant on the music circuit since then. Their Afro-pop sound blends elements of Malian music with other genres.

Orchestra Baobab, Everyman, Sunday, 6pm: The veteran Senegalese outfit may have had numerous lineup changes since their debut album in 1970, but if you’re up for hearing a mix of Cuban and African genres, they’re still up there with the best.

Les Amazones D’Afrique, Live at St Lukes, Saturday, 8pm: An all-female collective from Mali, their harmonies are underpinned by contemporary productions.

Hip hop & soul

De la Soul, Opera House, Sunday, 7pm: Primarily a duo since the death of co-founder Trugoy the Dove last year, the New York rap veterans have promised they’ll be joined by a “special guest” for the Cork show.

De la Soul

Bricknasty, Opera House, Sunday, 11.30pm: The young Dublin jazz-funkers are joined for the ‘Nasty Sessions’ by emerging acts from the Ireland’s urban music milieu. These include Tallaght rapper Curtesy, Zimbabwean-Irish singer Shiv, and producer/vocalist F3miii (‘Femi’).

Staples Jr Singers, St Luke’s, Sunday, 8pm: The three Brown siblings from Mississippi bring their soul/gospel sound to Cork for the first time.

Brass bands

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, Cyprus Avenue, Sat & Sun, 7.30pm: Discussion around the sibling band often mentions their father, the great Phil Cohran, but for this show in Cork, the Chicagoans will be joined by their mother, vocalist Aquilla Sadalla.

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble.

Brass Band Boat Cruises, Saturday (1.30pm), Sunday (5pm): Rebel Brass, a young outfit from Cork, will be joined by French group Santa Macheté onboard the Carraig Aonair as the boat cruises around the impressive harbour.

The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival runs October 24-28. See full listings at

guinnesscorkjazz.com