Springsteen ‘heartbroken’ to postpone tour dates due to peptic ulcer disease
Bruce Springsteen, with The E Street Band, on stage at Murrayfield, Edinburgh, during his 2023 tour (PA)
Thu, 07 Sep, 2023 - 08:17
Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Bruce Springsteen has postponed all of his September performances as he is treated for peptic ulcer disease.

The 73-year-old US singer-songwriter was due to play with The E Street Band for eight dates in the US this month, including in Pittsburgh and Washington.

But medical advisers recommended he postpone the shows to focus on his health.

Peptic ulcers are open sores that develop on the inside lining of the stomach.

The most common symptom is a burning stomach pain, according to the Mayo Clinic in the US.

A statement posted on Springsteen’s Instagram said: “Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow’s show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY.

“Mr Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows.”

Springsteen cancelled several tour dates in Philadelphia in August after being taken ill with an unspecified illness.

On Thursday, he said: “Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows.

“First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some.

“Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our US shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon.”

Springsteen’s next tour date is set for the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on November 3.

