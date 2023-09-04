Patrick Kielty calls for applicants for his first ever Late Late Toy Show

The new presenter of The Late Late Show is on the hunt for Ireland's young singers, dancers, musicians and toy connoisseurs
Patrick Kielty calls for applicants for his first ever Late Late Toy Show

Brand new Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty has put a call out for applications for the Toy Show

Mon, 04 Sep, 2023 - 08:33
Amanda Cassidy

It's arguably one of the most wonderful TV nights of the year, and today the countdown to the Toy Show has kicked off with a special message from the show's brand new host.

Patrick Kielty, who will take over as host of The Late Late Show on RTE from September 15, has put out a call for applications for performers and toy connoisseurs to be part of the iconic Christmas special. 

Sharing a sweet picture of himself as a child, the Northern Irish presenter urged "the next generation of Toy Show superheroes" to apply for the show.

“Many moons ago in Dundrum, Co Down, this cheeky monkey had a Christmas jumper, a John Denver haircut and a dream." he said. "But never in his wildest did he think that one day, he’d host The Late Late Toy Show. 

Today we start the search for this year’s dreamers - the next generation of Toy Show superheroes. 

“So, if you think you have what it takes to be part of this year’s Late Late Toy Show, we want to hear from YOU. No matter who you are or where you’re from just tell us why you should be joining me for my very first Late Late Toy Show and, you never know, it might just happen. Keep dreaming. And dream BIG. Because sometimes, dreams come true!”

This year, The Late Late Toy Show promises to be as magical as ever. The date for applications closes on the first of October. 

Applications can be submitted here.

Read More

Festival-goers at sunny Electric Picnic have less than a year to wait for the 2024 event

More in this section

Electric Picnic, Day 2 review: Johnny Marr, Cian Ducrot, and remembering Sinead O'Connor Electric Picnic, Day 2 review: Johnny Marr, Cian Ducrot, and remembering Sinead O'Connor
Electric Picnic in pictures: Day 1 Electric Picnic in pictures: Day 1
Margaritaville singer Jimmy Buffett dies at 76 Margaritaville singer Jimmy Buffett dies at 76
<p>Crowds watch as Tom Odell performs on day two of the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire</p>

Electric Picnic in pictures: Day 2

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd