Patrick Kielty calls for applicants for his first ever Late Late Toy Show

It's arguably one of the most wonderful TV nights of the year, and today the countdown to the Toy Show has kicked off with a special message from the show's brand new host.
Patrick Kielty, who will take over as host of The Late Late Show on RTE from September 15, has put out a call for applications for performers and toy connoisseurs to be part of the iconic Christmas special.
Sharing a sweet picture of himself as a child, the Northern Irish presenter urged "the next generation of Toy Show superheroes" to apply for the show.
“Many moons ago in Dundrum, Co Down, this cheeky monkey had a Christmas jumper, a John Denver haircut and a dream." he said. "But never in his wildest did he think that one day, he’d host The Late Late Toy Show.
“So, if you think you have what it takes to be part of this year’s Late Late Toy Show, we want to hear from YOU. No matter who you are or where you’re from just tell us why you should be joining me for my very first Late Late Toy Show and, you never know, it might just happen. Keep dreaming. And dream BIG. Because sometimes, dreams come true!”
This year, The Late Late Toy Show promises to be as magical as ever. The date for applications closes on the first of October.
Applications can be submitted here.