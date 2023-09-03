Festival-goers at sunny Electric Picnic have less than a year to wait for the 2024 event

Revellers at this year’s Electric Picnic will be donning the aftersun this morning and checking the 2024 calendar after confirmation that the festival will switch to mid-August for one year only — and all to capture one special and as yet unnamed guest.

This year’s festival — the 20th iteration of the event since it began in 2004 — unfolded under beaming sunshine and scorching temperatures as the weather gods favoured the 70,000 attendees at Stradbally in Co Laois, wrapping up the summer just as the weather reverted to June sunshine.

Despite battling what she called a ‘fat fever’, Billie Eilish dazzled a packed crowd from the main stage on the Saturday of the 20th Electric Picnic festival. Picture: Glen Bollard/Festival Republic

It might take a while for the sunburn to ease and the heads to settle, but the memories are likely to linger for far longer.

Friday night’s headliner Billie Eilish dazzled a packed crowd crammed in front of the main stage, despite battling what she called a “fat fever”, adding that she was “sick as balls” and requesting she get as much help as possible from those watching.

SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE Check out our Sustainability and Climate Change Hub where you will find the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on this topic from across the various Irish Examiner topic desks and their team of specialist writers and columnists.

That was duly delivered while, before Eilish’s set, midlander Niall Horan — “I’m from only an hour up the road” — could also afford to give his vocal cords a rest due to the sheer volume of the audience as they powered the lyrics back at him. The former One Direction man looked genuinely touched at the reaction to what was his first Irish show in five years, the feelgood vibes setting the tone for the weekend as any lingering clouds melted away on Saturday morning.

Horan was also among the artists to pay tribute to the late, great Sinead O’Connor, playing a truncated version of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’, with a full rendition played by singer-songwriter Maija Sofia at a special event in the Manifesto tent in Mindfield on Saturday afternoon reflecting on O’Connor’s legacy.

Roisín Kavanagh from Carlow and Lisa O’Driscoll, West Cork, at the Three Charge & Chill area at Electric Picnic. Picture: Brian McEvoy

We already know that next year’s festival will have one major difference — a date switch to mid-August, with organisers saying the move was triggered by a desire to snare one particular act.

Speaking about the decision to change the dates to August 16-18 for one year only, EP festival director Melvin Benn said he has come up with a plan and has been meeting with local farmers.

The new dates had come under criticism from the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and local farmers in the area as they fall in the middle of harvest season.

“They were a bit shocked,” Mr Benn said of the criticism. “They’ve overcome their shock. Actually, yesterday was the only day I didn’t meet them this week. I’ve met them again this morning. I’ve given some of them the plan of how I’m going to overcome it. It’s a good plan, they’ve accepted the plan, they seems to be happy with the plan. I think I’ve got a solution,” he said.

Singer songwriter Cian Ducrot performing at the 2023 Electric Picnic Festival at Stradbally Estate in Co Laois. Picture: Debbie Hickey/Getty

“Taking advantage of tracks and roads and access ways that were already there — we can do it. I’ve got great commitment from An Garda Síochána. They are very supportive of it. It went from being ‘Jesus Christ, I’m really up against it here’ on Wednesday and Thursday to ‘actually, now it’s just really relaxed’.”

The reason for the date change is to attract a “specific artist”, he said, but the new dates are a “a one-off” and will not continue into 2025.

As for next year, Mr Benn said they plan to expand capacity from 70,000 to 75,000. Now the guessing game will begin as to the lineup, with Coldplay already being mentioned as the big one.

Back to 2023, at times it seemed like every available corner of the festival grounds was in use by someone, for something, whether milling around the Trailer Park area in wedding gear near the inflatable church, dancing in the woods, taking time out from music to hear words at the comedy tent or in the Mindfield area, or simply snoozing under some of the trees, including that mighty oak.

Amid all the gigs and much more at Electric Picnic at the weekend, festival-goers learned that the 2024 event will take place earlier, from August 16 to 18, to accommodate a special guest. Pictures: Leah Farrell/Rolling News

The hits kept coming, from Corkman Cian Ducrot pulling a huge crowd to the main stage on Saturday evening, to Smiths legend Johnny Marr filling the nearby Electric Arena a little later, and a strong finish on Sunday evening, where the likes of Rick Astley, the Script, Jamie XX, and main stage headliners the Killers were due to see out the last night of the festival.

Of course, the hedonism can come with its own cost. As flagged in advance of the festival, the HSE expressed ongoing concern over the high-strength MDMA tablet known as the Pink Punisher circulating at the festival, advising that it is linked to seizures due to containing double the adult dose.

The HSE also said on Saturday that the substance 3-CMC — a potent stimulant-type drug that can lead to negative mental health reactions — was being sold as cocaine.

An enthusiastic audience greeted Tullamore dance pop trio Chasing Abbey at Electric Picnic in Co Laois. Picture: Leah Farrell/Rolling News

In addition to the ongoing drug surrender option operated by the HSE, the festival also carried out its first-time policy of banning single-use vapes. At a press conference on Sunday afternoon, Melvin Benn said there is more to come in terms of sustainable activities at the festival.

He said of disposable vapes: “We took the decision to ban the retail [sale] of it to discourage its use and to recycle them where we could.

“They do recycle I’m told but it’s really hard to recycle them. Most people don’t.

“For me, the sooner that gets sorted out at government level, the better. In terms of other sustainability activities, I’ve got a fairly major announcement later this month… it’s about the picnic leading the way, showing the way.”

As EP has grown over the past two decades, becoming the country’s premier summer music event, its appeal has broadened.

Read More Tom Dunne: Electric Picnic changed the idea of what an Irish festival could be

The large number of Irish acts at this year’s iteration showed the range of talent being produced around the country, almost lending an early-1990s Féile vibe, but in the hideaways and nooks and crannies, there is still enough offbeat and sometimes oddball attractions to keep the festival anchored to its roots.

For anyone who really needed to check out for a time on Saturday and who might have wanted to consider the vicissitudes of modern life, there was even a staging of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot inside a blissfully dark theatre tent.

A line from Estragon could be flipped on its head, considering all the action outside: Everything happens, everybody comes, everybody goes, it’s Electric Picnic.

Now the wait is on to see just who that special guest will be next year...