Tom Dunne: Electric Picnic changed the idea of what an Irish festival could be

The Electric Picnic is moving. It won’t be in its traditional first weekend in September next year. It won’t mark the end of summer and the reopening of schools. But the mid-August event will still be “exactly the same”. Not since my parents said they’d be “living apart but still married” have I felt this nervous.

Given that next year will be its 20th anniversary and that for a long time, it has sold out before a band was booked, I expect that next year a good 20 to 30 thousand, possibly myself included, will accidentally still make the trip to Stradbally in September. It could be late Sunday before most of us notice there is no music.

There’s a good business opportunity here. Tell the arrivals that this year it’s really bespoke and in terms of music – there is almost none - more carbon neutral than ever, slip a few local acts on the back of a truck (not knowing the band is a good thing) and invite in some chip trucks.

Honestly, I can see the newspaper headlines - “Picnic Re-embraces its Lisdoonvarna Roots” - now.

The Electric Picnic was the brainchild of a man called John Reynolds, a music visionary who sadly passed away in 2018, just after his latest festival, All Together Now, had become the latest hot ticket on the Irish music calendar. He died, at 52, having transformed outdoor festivals and the club scene (he opened Dublin club Pod) in Ireland.

When the Picnic arrived in 2004 many were sceptical. What did “bespoke” even mean? It seemed, on paper at least, to mean “niche.” Many of the acts, like Royskopp, Mylo or even PJ Harvey were not that huge. There was talk of fancy food and areas like Body & Soul, all of which sounded a bit hippy-ish.

But it was amazing. The following year it was extended to two days, there was talk of “glamping” and “bringing your kids.” The whole idea of what a festival should and could be started to change, they stopped being a teenage rite of passage.

The late John Reynolds, owner of the POD night club in Dublin, was the main force behind the establishment of Electric Picnic. Picture: Billy Higgins

Curation was John’s gift: Kraftwerk’s first shows in 12 years, Arcade Fire before they were huge, PJ Harvey reigning supreme, Fatboy Slim, Nick Cave, New Order, Mercury Rev, Iggy Pop, My Bloody Valentine, Sonic Youth, Sigor Ros – it was zeitgeist band after zeitgeist band.

But key too was the playfulness. Dropping bands like Human League or Sparks into it was genius. Yes, you wanted to sing ‘Sheela na Gig’ or ‘Into My Arms’ at the top of your lungs in a crowded tent, but so too did you want to holler ‘Don’t You Want Me Baby’ or ‘This Town Ain’t Big Enough’ until you fell over.

Then you collapsed in a reasonably comfortable tent, a bespoke Kerala Kitchen wrap smeared over your chest and something David Williams said echoing in your head… and slept the sleep of the just. You were where you should be, in a field in Stradbally with your peeps.

John guarded the curation passionately. He had very cool taste and was adamant nothing uncool could ever sully his work. We – Something Happens - played it around 2007. It was a huge badge of honour. We felt privileged, chosen, special.

Afterwards, I talked about some other Irish bands to him. He was withering in his put-downs. I still remember them. He could eviscerate an act in two words. “Pub singer” or “the Dublin 4 Saw Doctors” he might say. Malcolm Gladwell’s “Thin Slicing” to the Nth degree.

But that was his gig. The Picnic to him was like a playlist. You couldn’t have Nick Cave and PJ Harvey and then Boyzone on the same list. That would be like playing Iggy and The Lighthouse Family back-to-back. It’s just wrong.

The last time I talked to John he was about to unveil the first ATN line up. He had Chaka Khan and Mogwai, but also Kevin Rowland and a band called Grandbrothers. “Grandbrothers!” I said in disbelief. I thought I was the only person who even knew the Dusseldorf piano sampling geniuses.

He winked knowingly. “Kudos, John, Kudos,” I said, bowing.

That was John. This year I’d have expected him to have some from Lankum, CMAT, John Grant, BoyGenius, Public Service Broadcasting, Fontaines DC, Mitski, Weyes Blood, Sparks, Gabriels, Kendrick, SZA, Muna, Mik Pyro, Josh Ritter, ABC, PJ Harvey, Roisin Murphy, Slowdive, The Frames, Margo Price, Jason Isbell or Elvis Costello.

So, August next year, John: You good with that? The 20th anniversary!