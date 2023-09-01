15 gigs for September: Safe Harbour, Clonakilty Guitar Fest and more 

The original line-up of the foul-mouthed and melody-happy California punk-poppers take in a Dublin date on their world tour. Toilet humour a-go-go in a sold-out gig.
Among the music offering on a stacked line-up from the first SFSH since the covid crisis: Feist, Wilco, supergroup Bonny Light Horseman, Ye Vagabonds' Lighthouse Constellations residency, and Cork-based singer Elaine Malone, launching debut album Pyrrhic.
Montreal ecstatic doom-metallers head upstairs in the South Main Street trad outpost.
Dave Gedge and his band of ne'er-do-wells are back on the road, with tunes from their 2022 singles series, and all the classics.
With a new album on the way, Héloïse Adélaïde Letissier and his collaborators take in a sold-out gig in the capital.
It's a packed instalment of the annual guitar fest out West - including psych-rockers The Altered Hours, autistic rapper Craic Boi Mental, Dublin post-punks Girlfriend, Cork no-wave weirdos Crying Loser, and Leeside enfants terribles I Dreamed I Dream.
Dublin DIYers, featuring acclaimed songwriter Paddy Hanna among their number. head for the Treaty City on the release trail for new album 'Sensitive Assignments'
Having been to the top of the singles charts on both sides of the Irish Sea, singer and Belters Only collaborator has sold Cyprus Avenue out well in advance.
A community-run all-dayer in the home of the late Cathal Coughlan, whose third annual instalment sees Northern indie lads Junk Drawer, Cork metallers God Alone, Cork/Kerry outfit Pinhole, Cork indie outfit Any Joy, and UCC Battle of the Bands winners Kane's Basement.
Come on over, come on in... only if you have a ticket, though, because both nights of the country-pop icon's next Irish excursion are sold out.
The Douglas Street folk stronghold's birthday party includes performances from Lisa Hannigan, Gemma Hayes, Paul Noonan, The Bonk, Emma Langford, Freddie White and a reunited John Blek and the Rats.
US indie heads, members of whom will have helped curate Sounds from a Safe Harbour in Cork earlier this month, head to the former Point.
Cork's Electronic Music Council have slowly been building a presence for the wider medium in the city in the aftermath of the covid crisis - taking over City Hall for Culture Night with exhibitions, workshops and live sets from HYBRASIL and Cailín is the next step in their ambitions.
A two-night residency for the Rid of Me singer and songwriter was always going to sell out, in fairness.
Kevin Rowland and crew play tunes from new album The Feminine Divine, alongside a hefty helping of the hits.