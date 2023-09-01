15 gigs for September: Safe Harbour, Clonakilty Guitar Fest and more 

Blink-182

Tuesday September 5; 3Arena, Dublin

The original line-up of the foul-mouthed and melody-happy California punk-poppers take in a Dublin date on their world tour. Toilet humour a-go-go in a sold-out gig.

Sounds from a Safe Harbour

Thursday September 7 - Sunday September 10; venues around Cork City

Among the music offering on a stacked line-up from the first SFSH since the covid crisis: Feist, Wilco, supergroup Bonny Light Horseman, Ye Vagabonds' Lighthouse Constellations residency, and Cork-based singer Elaine Malone, launching debut album Pyrrhic.

Big Brave

Thursday September 7; An Spailpín Fánach, Cork City

Montreal ecstatic doom-metallers head upstairs in the South Main Street trad outpost.

The Wedding Present

Saturday September 9; Cyprus Avenue, Cork

Dave Gedge and his band of ne'er-do-wells are back on the road, with tunes from their 2022 singles series, and all the classics.

Christine and the Queens

Sunday September 10; Olympia Theatre, Dublin

With a new album on the way, Héloïse Adélaïde Letissier and his collaborators take in a sold-out gig in the capital.

Clonakilty International Guitar Festival

The Altered Hours: returning from a brief recording break to play Clonakilty International Guitar Festival

Friday September 15 - Sunday September 24; venues in Clonakilty, West Cork

It's a packed instalment of the annual guitar fest out West - including psych-rockers The Altered Hours, autistic rapper Craic Boi Mental, Dublin post-punks Girlfriend, Cork no-wave weirdos Crying Loser, and Leeside enfants terribles I Dreamed I Dream.

Autre Monde

Friday September 15; Dolan's Kasbah, Limerick

Dublin DIYers, featuring acclaimed songwriter Paddy Hanna among their number. head for the Treaty City on the release trail for new album 'Sensitive Assignments'

Jazzy

Jazzy: Dublin singer heads to Cyprus Avenue for a sold-out gig. Pic: Ariel Pedatzur

Saturday September 16; Cyprus Avenue, Cork

Having been to the top of the singles charts on both sides of the Irish Sea, singer and Belters Only collaborator has sold Cyprus Avenue out well in advance.

Upstart Festival

Saturday September 16; Glounthaune Village, Cork

A community-run all-dayer in the home of the late Cathal Coughlan, whose third annual instalment sees Northern indie lads Junk Drawer, Cork metallers God Alone, Cork/Kerry outfit Pinhole, Cork indie outfit Any Joy, and UCC Battle of the Bands winners Kane's Basement.

Shania Twain

Tuesday September 19 and Wednesday September 20; 3Arena, Dublin

Come on over, come on in... only if you have a ticket, though, because both nights of the country-pop icon's next Irish excursion are sold out.

Coughlan's Live Music Festival

Singer and songwriter Emma Langford, one of the artists at Coughlan's Live Music Festival. Pic: Shane J Horan

Thursday September 21 - Sunday September 24; venues around Cork City

The Douglas Street folk stronghold's birthday party includes performances from Lisa Hannigan, Gemma Hayes, Paul Noonan, The Bonk, Emma Langford, Freddie White and a reunited John Blek and the Rats.

The National

Thursday September 21; 3Arena, Dublin

US indie heads, members of whom will have helped curate Sounds from a Safe Harbour in Cork earlier this month, head to the former Point.

Faoi Choim na hOíche

Friday September 22; Cork City Hall

Cork's Electronic Music Council have slowly been building a presence for the wider medium in the city in the aftermath of the covid crisis - taking over City Hall for Culture Night with exhibitions, workshops and live sets from HYBRASIL and Cailín is the next step in their ambitions.

PJ Harvey

Friday September 22 and Saturday September 23; Olympia Theatre, Dublin

A two-night residency for the Rid of Me singer and songwriter was always going to sell out, in fairness.

Dexys

Monday September 25; Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Kevin Rowland and crew play tunes from new album The Feminine Divine, alongside a hefty helping of the hits.