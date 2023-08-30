Taylor Swift becomes first female artist to reach 100m monthly Spotify listeners

Wed, 30 Aug, 2023
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Taylor Swift has become the first female artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify, the music streaming giant announced on Tuesday.

It comes as the global megastar continues her The Eras Tour, having recently played four dates in Mexico.

The official Spotify social media accounts wrote: “Queen behavior.

“On August 29, Taylor Swift became the first female artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners.”

Last month it was announced Swift had achieved more number one albums than any other woman.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), released in July, was the third in her project to re-record her first six albums following music manager Scooter Braun’s sale of her early catalogue.

It debuted at number one in the US on the Billboard 200, becoming her 12th album to reach the top spot.

The album also claimed Swift her 10th number one in the UK.

Speak Now peaked at number six when it was originally released in 2010, but the re-release outsold the rest of the top 10 combined, according to the Official Charts Company.

During the final leg of her US Eras Tour at the SoFi Stadium, in California, Swift also announced her 1989 (Taylor’s Version) project would be released in October.

