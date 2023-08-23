These are the latest acts added to the Cork Jazz Festival line-up for October

The organisers of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival have announced new additions to the line-up over the October bank holiday weekend.

Speaking at the programme launch in Cork city on Thursday evening, festival director Mark Murphy confirmed that The Pharcyde, Mr. Scruff and Vieux Farka Touré will join the acts announced earlier this summer.

“This year, we’re bringing in bigger acts, we have more venues and more ticketed shows at each venue,” Murphy said.

“We’re also extending the Guinness music trail throughout Cork City’s vibrant venues, bars and restaurants, which provides a platform for local artists and an immersive experience for festival-goers.”

Hailu Mergia will perform at Live at St Luke's on Thursday, October 26, while The Pharcyde X Souls of Mischief will take to the Cork Opera House on Friday, October 27.

On Saturday, October 28, Soft Boy Records presents: Yenkee, Kean Kavanagh, Five to Two + Very Special Guest at The Everyman, Luke Una + Mr Scruff will be at Cyprus Avenue and Hypnotic Brass Ensemble (a Gorillaz band) will play Live at St Luke's with a spiritual jazz set.

Bass Player Jonah Byrne, Five To Two, Mark Murphy Festival Director, Robert O’Halloran, jarjarjr, Luke Una, Piano Player Matthew Breen Five To Two and Drummer Finn Mac Anna, Five To Two at the launch of the 2023 Guinness Cork Jazz Festival in Wavelength at Cyprus Avenue. Picture: Darragh Kane

On Sunday, October 29, The Scratch perform at Cork Opera House while Vieux Farka Touré will play Cyprus Avenue.

From Friday to Sunday, Cork Harbour Cruises will host five different jazz tours and performances along the harbour with Jerry Paxton.

Tickets for these acts will go on sale on Friday, August 25, at 10am.

The previously announced acts include Macy Gray, Corinne Bailey Rae, Morcheeba, Matthew Halsall, and Hypnotic Brass Ensemble.

The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival marks its 45th year this October and will host over 1000 musicians across five days. It starts one day earlier than usual, adding Thursday to the weekend schedule, and some shows are already almost booked out including Macy Gray at Cork Opera House.

In 2022, the festival attracted over 100,000 visitors to Cork City for the weekend and this year’s event includes an extended music trail in 73 pubs, theatres, clubs and hotel venues across the city, Douglas and Kinsale, as well as pop-up events, late night parties, boat trips, collaborations and brass bands marching through the city streets.

“The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival gives a huge economic boost to Cork City and I’ve never seen anything like the footfall and positivity in 2022,” said Kevin Herlihy, President of the Cork Business Association.

“It’s not just about the music; it’s a celebration of Cork’s culture, hospitality, and our renowned culinary scene.”

The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival 2023 takes place from Thursday, October 26 to Monday, October 30. See guinnesscorkjazz.com.