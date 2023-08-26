TV and Streaming Highlights: Dromina's Dónal Finn in Prime Video's Wheel of Time

SATURDAY

Sport

Rugby: Live coverage of Ireland v Samoa at Stade Jean-Dauger in Bayonne, France, as the teams continue their preparations for the World Cup (kick-off 7.45pm, RTÉ2).

DNA

BBC Four, 9pm

Copenhagen police force detective Rolf Larsen, has his life brutally upended when his baby daughter goes missing. Five years later, a new lead emerges.

Madonna at the BBC

BBC Two, 10pm

A look back at a selection of Madonna moments on various BBC shows, from her first Top of the Pops appearance with ‘Holiday’ in 1984 right up to the present day.

Ruth Wilson and Daryl McCormack star in The Woman in the Wall

SUNDAY

GAA Beo

TG4, 2pm

Live coverage from the final round of group games in the FBD Tipperary Hurling Championship.

The Woman in the Wall

BBC One, 9pm

Ireland, 2015. When Lorna Brady wakes to find a corpse in her house, she has no idea who the dead woman is or if she’s responsible for the apparent murder.

MONDAY

David Attenborough and the Mammoth Graveyard

BBC One, 6.30pm

David Attenborough joins archaeologists excavating mammoth remains near Swindon to discover whether Neanderthals might have killed the Ice Age beasts.

The Tower: Death Message

Virgin Media One, 9pm

Dublin actor Emmet Scanlon is part of the cast of this London police drama that also stars Gemma Whelan as no-nonsense Detective Superintendent Sarah Collins. The story begins with a cold case involving a missing school girl.

The Peculiar Sensation of Being Pat Ingoldsby

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

A profile of the eclectic poet, told from his perspective and focused on his relationship with Dublin.

TUESDAY

Cloch le Carn

TG4, 8.30pm

Feargal Quinn was synonymous with the supermarket chain he founded at the age of 23. For close on six decades, he made huge contributions to Irish life.

The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies

BBC One, 9pm

Alice invested thousands in Robbie’s dodgy property scam before he disappeared. When she sees him again for the first time in 15 years, she’s determined to get to the truth. New drama starring Rebekah Staton, Alistair Petrie, Julian Barratt, and Derek Jacobi.

Lee Mack finds out more about his great-grandfather, who was also a comedian, in Who Do You Think You Are?

WEDNESDAY

Báisteach

TG4, 7.30pm

Báisteach delves into some of the mysteries behind this most commonplace phenomenon, rain. In the final episode, Seán Mac an tSíthigh looks at how this valuable commodity plays its role in shaping economies.

Screw

Channel 4, 9pm

Rob Williams’ darkly comic drama portrays life in prison as you’ve never seen it before: through the embattled and inspiring characters who work there. Season two kicks off with the inmates suspecting an undercover cop in their midst.

Who Do You Think You Are?

BBC One, 10.40pm

Celebrity genealogy series. Comedian Lee Mack finds out more about his great-grandfather, who was also a comedian, known as Billy Mac.

THURSDAY

Celebrity Masterchef

BBC One, 8pm

The celebrities are surprised by one of the UK’s hottest young culinary talents — Big Zuu. The hopefuls are tasked with recreating one of his favourite recipes.

Rugbaí na mBan: Ag Briseadh Tríd

TG4, 9.30pm

The story of Ireland Women’s Rugby Team 30 years after their first international match — fighting for opportunity, fighting for recognition, fighting for a Grand Slam and fighting to build the systems that can inspire the next generation to take up the game.

Secrets of the Female Orgasm

Channel 4, 10pm

Irish Love Island contestant Yewande Biala investigates an often unexplored aspect of female sexuality.

FRIDAY

Great British Railway Journeys

BBC Two, 4.30pm

Michael Portillo visits Birmingham, then travels on to Cradley Heath and Landywood, before reaching the Potteries at Stoke-on-Trent.

Céim Chun Cinn

TG4, 7.30pm

This series follows four students in four different universities to gain insight into the challenges and benefits of college life. This week, Anna is under pressure working in a bar during Rag Week; Naoise plays football for the Mary I Freshers team; Darragh returns home to look after his hedge and remembers his mother; Clodagh trains in the velodrome in Dublin.

The Power of Parker,

BBC One, 9.30pm

Finale of the 1980s-set comedy starring Conleth Hill as a roguish retailer. It’s the big day for Kath and Diane as they attempt to finally exact their revenge on Martin. But whilst Diane has never felt more alive, is Kath having second thoughts?

Meredith Hagner as Mora and Abbi Jacobson as Bean in Disenchantment: Part 5.

STREAMING

Disenchantment

Netflix, Friday

Matt Groening’s under-appreciated medieval comedy bows out after a final fifth season.

Wheel Of Time

Prime Video, Friday

Cork actor Dónal Finn joins the cast of Amazon’s adaptation of Robert Jordan’s cult fantasy novel.