TV and Streaming Highlights: Dromina's Dónal Finn in Prime Video's Wheel of Time

Sport
Rugby: Live coverage of Ireland v Samoa at Stade Jean-Dauger in Bayonne, France, as the teams continue their preparations for the World Cup (kick-off 7.45pm, RTÉ2).
DNA
BBC Four, 9pm
Copenhagen police force detective Rolf Larsen, has his life brutally upended when his baby daughter goes missing. Five years later, a new lead emerges.
Madonna at the BBC
BBC Two, 10pm
A look back at a selection of Madonna moments on various BBC shows, from her first Top of the Pops appearance with ‘Holiday’ in 1984 right up to the present day.
GAA Beo
TG4, 2pm
Live coverage from the final round of group games in the FBD Tipperary Hurling Championship.
The Woman in the Wall
BBC One, 9pm
Ireland, 2015. When Lorna Brady wakes to find a corpse in her house, she has no idea who the dead woman is or if she’s responsible for the apparent murder.
David Attenborough and the Mammoth Graveyard
BBC One, 6.30pm
David Attenborough joins archaeologists excavating mammoth remains near Swindon to discover whether Neanderthals might have killed the Ice Age beasts.
The Tower: Death Message
Virgin Media One, 9pm
Dublin actor Emmet Scanlon is part of the cast of this London police drama that also stars Gemma Whelan as no-nonsense Detective Superintendent Sarah Collins. The story begins with a cold case involving a missing school girl.
The Peculiar Sensation of Being Pat Ingoldsby
RTÉ One, 9.35pm
A profile of the eclectic poet, told from his perspective and focused on his relationship with Dublin.
Cloch le Carn
TG4, 8.30pm
Feargal Quinn was synonymous with the supermarket chain he founded at the age of 23. For close on six decades, he made huge contributions to Irish life.
The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies
BBC One, 9pm
Alice invested thousands in Robbie’s dodgy property scam before he disappeared. When she sees him again for the first time in 15 years, she’s determined to get to the truth. New drama starring Rebekah Staton, Alistair Petrie, Julian Barratt, and Derek Jacobi.
Báisteach
TG4, 7.30pm
Báisteach delves into some of the mysteries behind this most commonplace phenomenon, rain. In the final episode, Seán Mac an tSíthigh looks at how this valuable commodity plays its role in shaping economies.
Screw
Channel 4, 9pm
Rob Williams’ darkly comic drama portrays life in prison as you’ve never seen it before: through the embattled and inspiring characters who work there. Season two kicks off with the inmates suspecting an undercover cop in their midst.
Who Do You Think You Are?
BBC One, 10.40pm
Celebrity genealogy series. Comedian Lee Mack finds out more about his great-grandfather, who was also a comedian, known as Billy Mac.
Celebrity Masterchef
BBC One, 8pm
The celebrities are surprised by one of the UK’s hottest young culinary talents — Big Zuu. The hopefuls are tasked with recreating one of his favourite recipes.
Rugbaí na mBan: Ag Briseadh Tríd
TG4, 9.30pm
The story of Ireland Women’s Rugby Team 30 years after their first international match — fighting for opportunity, fighting for recognition, fighting for a Grand Slam and fighting to build the systems that can inspire the next generation to take up the game.
Secrets of the Female Orgasm
Channel 4, 10pm
Irish Love Island contestant Yewande Biala investigates an often unexplored aspect of female sexuality.
Great British Railway Journeys
BBC Two, 4.30pm
Michael Portillo visits Birmingham, then travels on to Cradley Heath and Landywood, before reaching the Potteries at Stoke-on-Trent.
Céim Chun Cinn
TG4, 7.30pm
This series follows four students in four different universities to gain insight into the challenges and benefits of college life. This week, Anna is under pressure working in a bar during Rag Week; Naoise plays football for the Mary I Freshers team; Darragh returns home to look after his hedge and remembers his mother; Clodagh trains in the velodrome in Dublin.
The Power of Parker,
BBC One, 9.30pm
Finale of the 1980s-set comedy starring Conleth Hill as a roguish retailer. It’s the big day for Kath and Diane as they attempt to finally exact their revenge on Martin. But whilst Diane has never felt more alive, is Kath having second thoughts?
Disenchantment
Netflix, Friday
Matt Groening’s under-appreciated medieval comedy bows out after a final fifth season.
Wheel Of Time
Prime Video, Friday
Cork actor Dónal Finn joins the cast of Amazon’s adaptation of Robert Jordan’s cult fantasy novel.