Another Love Story review: Storm Betty fails to dampen festival-goers' spirits in Co Meath

Another weekend, another camping music festival, and another weather warning. The boutique festival Another Love Story took place at Killyon Manor, Co Meath, on August 18-20, with Storm Betty arriving at almost the exact same time as tents were being erected on Friday evening. The rain was as bad as expected, but well, music fans have become used to that this festival season. From Body & Soul and Beyond the Pale on the Solstice weekend in June to Indiependence and All Together Now on the August bank holiday weekend, none have escaped downpours or worse.

Sandwiched between All Together Now and the end-of-summer Electric Picnic, Another Love Story couldn’t be more different to those much bigger propositions. Running since 2014 at the 18th-century manor home, the capacity is only about 1,500-2,000, the stages are bespoke, and details around the site are exquisite, lanterns and installations helping people on their festival journey. Unlike many other, much bigger propositions, there’s very little corporate input or advertising. It’s refreshing. It’s also dog-friendly, which might have helped a couple of hungover heads.