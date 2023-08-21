Dublin trad group The Scratch added to the Cork Jazz Festival lineup

Metallers-turned-folk-favourites are set for the Opera House on Sunday October 29 - just before the release of their second album
Dublin trad group The Scratch added to the Cork Jazz Festival lineup

The Scratch on stage at All Together Now Festival 2023. Photo: ATN/Stephen Golden

Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 11:18
Mike McGrath Bryan

The lineup for Cork's Jazz Weekend just got a little heavier.

Joining Matthew Halsall, Gilles Peterson, Amaro Freitas, Bixiga 70, and The Charlatans among others on the October Bank Holiday weekend will be Dublin festival favourites The Scratch - best known for fusing elements of Irish folk and traditional music with the power and precision of their own rock and metal roots.

Having done the rock 'n' roll rounds of Ireland and beyond for years as part of metalcore outfit Red Enemy, The Scratch garnered early notice on social media after going acoustic. 

Videos of raucous performances from trad festivals around the country went viral, seeing the band crossing over onto festival and venue stages, including an appearance at 2019's Cork Jazz Weekend in a double-header with King Kong Company.

Debut album Couldn't Give a Rat's was released in April of 2020, right as the covid crisis hit. 

It wasn't until after the pandemic that the band went full-time, including a gig at London's Barbican Theatre that saw them hook up with producer James Vincent McMorrow, who sits behind the boards on upcoming second long-player Mind Yourself, releasing this November via major label Sony.

  • The Scratch play Guinness Cork Jazz in Cork Opera House on Sunday, October 29. Doors 11.30pm (18+), tickets €26.50 from Cork Opera House box office and Ticketmaster.ie.

Read More

Canine companionship: three dog lovers talk about life with furry friends

More in this section

V Festival 2015 Day One - Chelmsford Album review: Unreal Unearth is Hozier's finest record yet and has breathtaking moments
'Celtic superhighway': New art project celebrates Irish Sea ports and their history 'Celtic superhighway': New art project celebrates Irish Sea ports and their history
Culture That Made Me: Joe Duffy on why Some Like It Hot is his go-to movie when fed up Culture That Made Me: Joe Duffy on why Some Like It Hot is his go-to movie when fed up
#Cork Jazz Festival
<p>Natalie Radmall-Quirke as Amanda and Chloe O’Reilly as Laura in The Glass Menagerie. Picture: Darragh Kane</p>

Theatre review: The Glass Menagerie fails to find new ways to speak to a modern audience

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd